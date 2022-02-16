Securiti to Host Complimentary Webinar With EDM Council on Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Framework

Panel Session will Explore How to Use CDMC to Build Pragmatic Solutions for Governing Data in the Cloud
Securiti, the leader in multicloud data privacy, protection and governance, today announced it will host an expert panel webinar with the EDM Council on how to Innovate Safely in Multicloud with the CDMC Framework for Data Security, Privacy and Governance.
|
WHO:
|
Norm Fjeldheim, Former CIO, Illumina and Qualcomm
|
WHAT:
|
Data is becoming the lifeblood of organizations. While it presents great opportunities for developing new products and increasing revenue, it also brings significant obligations to protect sensitive data, honor privacy rights, comply with regulations and manage data risk. As more companies migrate to hyperscale multicloud environments, privacy, security and data governance teams must mitigate risk and meet compliance requirements.
|
|
WHEN:
|
Feb 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time
|
|
WHERE:
|
This conference is accessible online with confirmed registration.
|
|
HOW:
|
For more information and registration details visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E_WfQXzDTPOx_0mlnaXqqw.
About Securiti
Securiti is the leader in multicloud data protection, privacy and governance. Organizations globally rely on Securiti to secure and govern data systems, meet global privacy regulations and stay compliant. Securiti was winner of "Most Innovative Startup" at RSA Conference 2020, winner of "IAPP Privacy Innovation Award", and named "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch in 2021", by Forbes magazine. To learn more, please visit Securiti.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005322/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
