Canadian Construction Industry Outlook 2022-2026 - Low-Interest Rates, Pent Up Savings, and Economic Expansion Amplifying Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

According to the Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, the construction industry in Canada is expected to grow by 8.8% to reach CAD 190,860 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Canada remains intact. The construction industry in Canada is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach CAD 232,243.2 million by 2026.

Low-interest rates, pent up savings, and economic expansion widened the Canadian construction market growth

In Canada, growth in the construction sector is driven by various factors, including low-interest rates, pent-up savings, and the general shift in consumption away from services to goods. The global pandemic slowed down the construction industry's growth to some extent; however, the sector has jumped backed significantly in the last four quarters due to economic recovery. For instance,

The value of building permits has jumped significantly while reaching a peak of more than US$10 billion in Q2 2021. Notably, the growth in the building activity is largely seen in three main sectors - residential, industrial, and commercial office expansion.

Residential: In Canada, there is a growth in the residential construction for all types of housing units, ranging from single-family houses to high-rise condominiums. The publisher also expects growth in rental apartment housing to accommodate the growing population in urban cities over the next four to eight quarters. Overall, the publisher expects robust growth in the residential construction sector from the short to medium-term perspective.

Industrial: On the other hand, growth in the industrial sector is driven by the low vacancy rates and the demand for physical goods. According to JLL Canada, more than 36 million square feet of industrial space are under construction as of December 2021. The publisher expects this to support the growth of the overall construction industry over the next four to eight quarters in the country.

Commercial: The amount of commercial building construction is also expected to further support the growth of the industry in Canada over the next four to eight quarters. Even at the time when the future of the workplace remains uncertain, there remain 19 million square feet of office space under construction across the country. Overall, the publisher expects positive growth in the Canadian construction industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

Large Infrastructure construction projects are expected to boost the industry's growth in Canada

The Canadian Government is expected to invest heavily in transit projects over the next few quarters. Notably, transit projects are dominating the list of public sector infrastructure projects that are currently underway in 2021. For instance,

GO Expansion - On Corridor project is one of the largest infrastructure projects planned in the country. The construction project includes rehabilitation and renewal of the railway transit corridor and civil infrastructure. With a total investment of US$15.705 billion, the completion date of the construction project is expected to be 2025.

Some of the other transit projects undertaken in the country, such as Ontario Line (US$10.9 billion), Reseau Express Metropolitan (REM) (US$6.32 billion), and Hurontario LRT (US$5.632 billion), are expected to support the growth of the construction industry in Canada from the short to medium-term perspective.

Apart from these transit infrastructure projects, construction activities of the US$12.8 billion refurbishment project at Darlington Nuclear Generating Station and the US$10.7 billion worth of construction of the Site C Clean Energy Project are also expected to provide support for the growth of the construction industry in Canada over the next four to eight quarters.

The publisher expects the growing investment in infrastructure construction projects to keep supporting the growth of the overall industry in Canada from the short to medium-term perspective.

Databook Coverage

This report from the publisher provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in Canada, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Canada. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Canada Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Canada Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Canada Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Canada Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Canada Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

