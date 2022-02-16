Navy Federal Credit Union Ranked No. 1 Among Credit Card Issuers for Customer Experience

Navy Federal Credit Union was named a CX Elite brand for credit card issuers (a top 5% brand) in Forrester's US Credit Card Customer Experience Index, 2021.

The credit union ranked highest as an industry leader among credit card issuers and the most recommended credit card issuer by its customers/members too.

"We're proud of the many ways our team serves each and every member on a daily basis," said Gabrielle Mizerak, Assistant Vice President of Credit Card Products at Navy Federal. "We aim to always offer card products and resources that really fit the unique lifestyles and financial goals of our membership base, while providing exceptional member service."

Recently, the credit union enhanced its cashRewards credit card, giving new and existing cardholders the ability to earn up to 1.75% cash back on every purchase. It also introduced new mobile app features for cardholders, such as payment reminder notifications, rewards redemption, improved card payment options and a new credit card application experience.

Navy Federal is continually recognized for its dedication to delivering value for its members. In Forrester's proprietary 2021 CX Index™ survey, Navy Federal also ranked highest among multichannel banks/credit unions for customer experience. Specifically for credit cards, Navy Federal cards were recently recognized as "Best for Balance Transfer" and "Best for Travel" by GoBankingRates and "Best Military Credit Cards" by CardRates.com.

"Looking ahead, we're excited to continue to maintain our best-in-class status across our credit card offerings this year, and bring even more value to our members," added Mizerak.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 11 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 350 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

*The proprietary survey results are based on consumers' opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index™ report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.

