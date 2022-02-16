AM Best to Speak at National Council of Insurance Legislators' Upcoming Spring Meeting

AM Best Chief Rating Officer Stefan Holzberger will participate in a panel discussion at the National Council of Insurance Legislators' (NCOIL) upcoming spring meeting, which will be held in Las Vegas, NV, from March 3-6, 2022. Holzberger will participate in a session, titled, "The Interrelationship between Climate Change and Insurance," which is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on March 5.

Holzberger will be joined on the panel by: Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais; Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Insurance Information Institute; and Rich Sorkin, cofounder and CEO of Jupiter Intelligence.

NCOIL is an organization of state legislators whose main area of public policy concern is insurance legislation and regulation. For more information, please visit the NCOIL conference page.

