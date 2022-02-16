​​Uni Launches Innovative Refillable System With $4 Million Seed Round Led by SOUNDWaves, Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher's Impact Vehicle

Uni is setting a new standard in the design and formulation of sustainable products, starting with high-performance bodycare collection
Uni, the first closed-loop system for bodycare, launches nationwide today. Their debut comes as a high-performance unisex product line of hand soap, haircare, and bodycare, formulated with reef-safe ingredients. The company is also announcing $4 million in seed funding.
The personal care industry is responsible for one-third of plastic that ends up in our oceans or landfill. If we reuse just 10% of our products, it is possible to prevent almost half of annual plastic ocean waste. The Uni Refill System was specifically designed for reuse: each of the 100% recycled aluminum bottles twists into a reusable dispenser. As part of the closed-loop program, Uni takes back the aluminum refills to be washed and refilled with carbon neutral shipping.
"Uni was designed to eradicate future production of toxins and plastic waste that enter the ocean through our products. That meant looking at every aspect from upcycled ingredients to a new innovative system of reuse. But for Uni to make an impact, we had to make a product that people wanted, and it was clear to me that the opportunity was in performance based products and innovative design," said Alexandra Keating, Founder and CEO of Uni.
Uni's creative director Marc Atlan, known for his award-winning, visionary work with Comme des Garçons, Kjaer Weis, and Maison Margiela, brought Uni to life. "Uni's design is sustainable but doesn't compromise on elegance. It is unique, minimal and timeless," said Atlan. The two-and-a-half year development process incorporated every aspect of Uni's packaging, masterfully concepted and crafted to provide a unique refillable system.
Uni's seed round was led by SOUNDWaves, an ESG investment vehicle dedicated to sustainable supply chain management. "The hospitality industry is far too reliant on single-use packaging. The shift to reusable, refillable, and ocean-safe solutions should be adopted by every player in the industry," said Ashton Kutcher of SOUNDWaves. "Uni has created a sustainable offering that's better for you and the environment."
The Uni bodycare line focuses on hydration for both hair and skin. All five formulas include Uni Marine Complex™, Uni's unique combination of marine actives and ingredients with a 24-hour hydrating effect. This complex is paired with Australian super plants to deliver antioxidants and vitamins for all skin and hair types. All marine extracts are sourced ethically from environmentally sustainable resources, formulated exclusively with skin and planet-safe ingredients, along with natural scents.
The Uni bodycare line includes Exfoliating Hand Wash, Skin Shield Body Wash, 24 Hour Body Serum, Hydrating Shampoo and Hydrating Conditioner with price points starting at $25.20 USD, and a Starter Kit comprising the full line is available at $179 USD.
To further its mission towards cleaning the oceans, Uni has partnered with Coral Gardeners to contribute 1% of online sales to coral restoration projects that actively repair the damage to coral reefs caused by the personal care industry. Uni is also a participant in the UN Climate Neutral Now initiative, which recognizes organizations working to achieve a climate neutral world by 2050, as enshrined in the Paris Agreement. Through this initiative, Uni has committed to measuring, reducing, compensating for, and reporting on business-related emissions annually.
For more information and to purchase, visit www.weareuni.com and @weareuni.
About Uni
Uni is the first reef-safe bodycare system. Tech entrepreneur Alexandra Keating (Daughter of Former Prime Minister of Australia) built Uni on a mission to eradicate future production of toxins and plastic waste that enter the ocean through its products. Uni's creative director, Marc Atlan (Comme des Garçons, Tom Ford, Kjaer Weis, Maison Margiela, and more), designed an elegant closed-loop refill system. High performance formulas provide 24-hour hydration via Uni Marine Complex™, a combination of sustainably sourced marine actives and ingredients, and Australian super plants. Deepening their commitment to the world's oceans, Uni contributes 1% of online sales to coral restoration projects and is a participant in the UN Climate Neutral Now initiative. Uni sets a new standard in the industry across formulation, packaging, and impact. At launch, Uni products will be available at weareuni.com.
