Priority Power Advises Texas Brine and Pure Salt Baytown on Renewable Energy from TXU Energy to Power Gulf Coast Facilities

REC Supports the Companies' Commitment to Significantly Reducing CO2 Emissions
Priority Power Management, LLC ("Priority Power"), an independent energy services provider offering smart energy solutions and streamlined transitions to carbon neutrality, advised and represented Texas Brine Company, LLC ("Texas Brine") and Pure Salt Baytown, LLC ("Pure Salt Baytown") on a 100 percent renewable energy contract signed with TXU Energy to power their four facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast. Texas Brine and Pure Salt Baytown together, are the largest independent brine producers in the United States and engage in brine production, treatment, and transportation, as well as underground storage of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids at two Texas Brine locations in Texas.
Texas Brine and Pure Salt Baytown will secure certified renewable Texas wind and solar resources from TXU Energy to cover their energy usage at four Gulf Coast locations. Over the life of the contracts, approximately 60 million kilowatt hours of certified clean, renewable energy will be supplied to Texas Brine and Pure Salt Baytown, equivalent to the reduction of approximately 26,000 metric tons in CO2 emissions, or the annual electricity consumption of 4,670 homes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"As part of our participation in the Responsible Care© global initiative for environmental stewardship in the chemicals industry, we've made sustainability one of our guiding principles," said Texas Brine President Ted Grabowski. Brian Rapp, President of Pure Salt Baytown added "that powering our energy-intensive operations with renewable electricity naturally dovetails with our mission to use chemistry to make the lives of people in our communities safer, healthier, and better."
"The energy transition is a challenging undertaking, but it's also an exciting time of seeing age-old industries like salt production move into the next era of energy," said John Bick, Chief Commercial Officer of Priority Power. "Working with companies like Texas Brine and Pure Salt Baytown that are leading the way motivates us to continue helping businesses of all kinds achieve smart, sustainable solutions that will pay real economic and environmental dividends in both the short and long term."
Gabe Castro, TXU Energy's Senior Vice President of Business Markets, said, "We applaud Texas Brine and Pure Salt Baytown for being trail-blazers in the solution mining and salt production industries and taking this important step on behalf of the environment and their fellow Texans. We have no doubt this deal will be a building block for continued growth and success in both their sustainability initiatives and their overall business."
About Priority Power
Priority Power is an independent energy solutions provider focused on energy infrastructure, energy transition program management, market intelligence operations, and energy structuring. Priority Power serves over 6,700 clients, totaling $2.7 billion in energy spend and 94 TWh of electricity managed across 31 states. The Company prioritizes energy efficiency and seeks to leverage its engineering, procurement, construction, and market expertise to aid in decarbonization of the industrial economy. For more information on Priority Power, please visit www.prioritypower.com.
About Texas Brine Company and Pure Salt Baytown
Texas Brine Company, LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and related entity Pure Salt Baytown, LLC, are leading brine producers in the United States. Together, they supply over 30% of the brine requirements of the U.S. chlor-alkali industry. They are family-owned companies based in Houston, with a proud heritage in salt-related businesses since 1946. Please visit us online at www.texasbrine.com and www.puresalt.com.
About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. They're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of their customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit www.txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra VST. REP #10004
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005400/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
