Fugue Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Fugue, the cloud security and compliance company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Fugue has demonstrated proven technology that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals. Fugue delivers cloud security visibility and policy-based governance across the software development life cycle, from infrastructure as code to running cloud environments.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Fugue as an AWS Partner that provides a specialized software as a service platform designed to help enterprises adopt AWS for security-critical deployments. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"Fugue is thrilled to achieve AWS Security Competency status," said Josh Stella, Fugue CEO and co-founder. "Our team is dedicated to empowering cloud engineering and security teams to deliver and maintain secure cloud infrastructure that adheres to policy and integrate our cloud security SaaS platform seamlessly with the range of security tools AWS provides."

Fugue empowers security teams with real-time visibility into the full state and security posture of their cloud environment and ensures that policy-driven cloud security controls are consistently interpreted, implemented and enforced across the entire organization. Fugue's Unified Policy Engine enables teams to use the same policies to check and enforce cloud infrastructure security at every stage of the software development life cycle.

Fugue secures AWS and multicloud environments and pre-deployment infrastructure as code security checks for Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, Kubernetes manifests, and Dockerfiles. Fugue provides turnkey compliance coverage for SOC 2, NIST 800-53, GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, CSA CCM, CIS Controls, CIS Docker, the AWS Well-Architected Framework, and CIS Foundations Benchmarks. Fugue's Unified Policy Engine leverages Open Policy Agent (OPA), the open standard for policy as code and a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated project.

Fugue is a cloud security and compliance SaaS company enabling regulated companies such as AT&T, Red Ventures, and SAP NS2 to ensure continuous cloud security and earn the confidence and trust of customers, business leaders, and regulators. Fugue empowers engineering and security teams to automate cloud policy enforcement and move faster than ever before — without breaking the rules. Since 2013, Fugue has pioneered the use of policy-based cloud security automation and earned the patent on policy as code for cloud infrastructure. For more information, connect with Fugue at www.fugue.co, GitHub, LinkedIn and Twitter.

