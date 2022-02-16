Global Sweetener Packaging Market Growth Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Sweetener Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes packaging for sweeteners. These items are generally sold in the baking and condiment section of retail stores but are also used by food service establishments.
Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 are presented for demand for sweetener packaging by value in current dollars (including inflation); demand data by the market is presented in current dollars. "Demand" (or sales) is defined as all shipments from US plants, plus imports minus exports.
Specific applications covered in this report include:
- Granulated white sugar
- Confectioners' (powdered) sugar and brown sugar
- Honey, including liquid, crystallized/creamed, and powdered
- Sugar substitutes and alternative sweeteners such as Splenda, Sweet'n Low, Stevia, monk fruit, and coconut sugar
- Syrups, including simple syrup, corn syrup, maple syrup, molasses, and fruit flavored syrups
Specific packaging products used for sweeteners are:
- Pouches
- Bottles and jars
- Bags
- Cans and canisters
- Boxes and cartons
- Other packaging (primarily pails, wrap, and cups)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Packaging Format (Rigid vs Flexible)
- Materials Trends
- Demand by Material
- Plastic
- Paper & Paperboard
- Glass & Metal
- Factors Impacting Packaging Demand
- Sweetener Production Trends
- Product Innovation & Sustainability Initiatives
4. Applications
- Demand by Application
- Granulated Sugar
- Syrups & Honey
- Confectioners' & Brown Sugar
- Sugar Substitutes
5. Packaging Products
- Demand by Product
- Pouches
- Bottles & Jars
- Bags & Sacks
- Cans & Canisters
- Boxes & Cartons
- Other Products
6. Key Suppliers & Industry Trends
- Industry Composition
- Leading Suppliers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8e1ry2
