Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Promotes Two Casualty Leaders in the UK

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Caroline Alder-Smurthwaite to Head of Casualty and James Emson to the role of Head of Technical Casualty in the UK.

"Caroline and James are committed to delivering on BHSI's core values and our commitment to providing casualty solutions that are foundational to long-term partnerships with customers," said Vanessa Maxwell, Country Manager, UK, at BHSI. "In their new roles, their customer-focus and leadership will further elevate our ability to serve customers and brokers seeking solutions across the spectrum of casualty risks."

Caroline, who has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, joined BHSI last year as Head of General Casualty. Before that, she was London Corporate Casualty and International Casualty Manager at another global insurer. In her new role, she will oversee underwriting of all technical and general casualty lines for BHSI in the UK. Caroline can be reached at +44 203 692 8011 and caroline.aldersmurthwaite@bhspecialty.com

James joined BHSI in 2018 as Senior Casualty Underwriter. He was previously promoted to Casualty Manager, Technical Casualty, in the UK before ascending to his current role of Head of Technical Casualty. James has nearly 15 years of industry experience. He can be reached at +44 203 429 4929 and james.emson@bhspecialty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005774/en/