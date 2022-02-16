Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Promotes Two Casualty Leaders in the UK

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Caroline Alder-Smurthwaite to Head of Casualty and James Emson to the role of Head of Technical Casualty in the UK.
"Caroline and James are committed to delivering on BHSI's core values and our commitment to providing casualty solutions that are foundational to long-term partnerships with customers," said Vanessa Maxwell, Country Manager, UK, at BHSI. "In their new roles, their customer-focus and leadership will further elevate our ability to serve customers and brokers seeking solutions across the spectrum of casualty risks."
Caroline, who has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, joined BHSI last year as Head of General Casualty. Before that, she was London Corporate Casualty and International Casualty Manager at another global insurer. In her new role, she will oversee underwriting of all technical and general casualty lines for BHSI in the UK. Caroline can be reached at +44 203 692 8011 and caroline.aldersmurthwaite@bhspecialty.com
James joined BHSI in 2018 as Senior Casualty Underwriter. He was previously promoted to Casualty Manager, Technical Casualty, in the UK before ascending to his current role of Head of Technical Casualty. James has nearly 15 years of industry experience. He can be reached at +44 203 429 4929 and james.emson@bhspecialty.com.
In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005774/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.