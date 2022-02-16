Zenoss Launches Advanced Anomaly Detection

AIOps Platform Improves Predictive Precision by 18%
Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced a major update to existing anomaly detection capabilities for preventing outages in modern IT environments. The enhancements have enabled Zenoss Cloud to yield an 18% improvement in precision making predictions about anomalous events that are precursors to IT service disruptions.
The anomaly detection enhancements have adapted a modern neural network algorithm from Google Cloud and operationalized it for IT environments. The platform also leverages Vertex AI, a managed machine learning (ML) platform from Google Cloud that accelerates the deployment and maintenance of AI models. Vertex AI requires nearly 80% fewer lines of code to train a model versus competitive platforms, enabling data scientists and ML engineers to efficiently build and manage ML projects throughout the entire development life cycle.
"AI/ML advancements are not only important for improving efficiency," said Chanchal Chatterjee, artificial intelligence leader at Google Cloud. "Without them, we simply cannot manage the complexity and vastness of modern IT infrastructures."
The Zenoss Cloud AIOps platform helps to eliminate the need for customer organizations to employ teams of data scientists, who currently grapple with the challenge of manually piecing together home-grown ML point solutions — creating a lag time in model development and experimentation, resulting in very few models making it into production. The advanced anomaly detection capabilities deliver:
- Predictive precision improvement of 18%
- An actions framework that notifies downstream systems of anomalous events
- Intelligent, real-time dashboard views that surface top entities exhibiting anomalous behavior based on related metrics that are monitored by machine learning algorithms
- Out-of-box and configurable policies
- At-a-glance view of anomalous entities, root-cause analysis and dependencies
"This is another big step in achieving the goal of a lights-out data center, where the infrastructure is self-healing and doesn't require humans to manage it," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "This launch continues to advance our AI/ML capabilities and leadership in AIOps with leading-edge technologies to reduce the risks involved with organizations modernizing their environments and moving at the speed of business."
Zenoss Cloud is a leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages some of the most powerful machine learning capabilities and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.
About Zenoss
Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.
