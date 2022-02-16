Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene), by Product (Powdered, Powder-free), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.
The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves. The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.
The rising awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies, is projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancement, coupled with the growing consumer need for disposable gloves in medical operations, is anticipated to complement the market growth. Distributors play a vital role in the market as the product manufacturers are dependent on the distributors to get their products to consumers. Globalization and consolidation of gloves manufacturers are anticipated to have a significant impact on the distributors, which is projected to compel them to broaden their horizons and look beyond the traditional boundaries.
The pandemic has prompted market players to rethink their supply chains leading to increased instances of relocating or setting up additional manufacturing facilities in the country where the company is based in order to avoid future bottlenecks. For instance, companies such as Showa Group based in the U.S. are expected to triple their production of nitrile gloves by 2022.
Market Report Highlights
- By material, the nitrile segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors
- Based on product, powder-free gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021 on account of the rising preference for non-powdered gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing
- The medical and healthcare end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants
- The market in India is likely to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the growing healthcare industry owing to the rising expenditure by the public and private players and growing disposable incomes
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Technology Framework
3.6. Disposable gloves Market-Market Dynamics
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Disposable gloves Market
Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves Market
Chapter 5. Disposable gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Disposable gloves Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Natural Rubber
5.3. Nitrile
5.4. Vinyl
5.5. Polypropylene
Chapter 6. Disposable gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Disposable gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Powdered
6.3. Powder-free
Chapter 7. Disposable gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Disposable gloves Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.2. Medical & Healthcare
7.3. Non-medical
Chapter 8. Disposable gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
8.2. Disposable gloves market: Regional movement analysis, 2021 & 2030
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
9.2. Participant Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.4. Public Companies
9.5. List Of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
- Ansell Ltd.
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- The Glove Company
- Superior Gloves
- Mapa Professional
- Adenna LLC
- Mcr Safety
- Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Ammex Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Sempermed USA, Inc.
- Cardinal Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iza1wy
