Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene), by Product (Powdered, Powder-free), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves. The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.

The rising awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies, is projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancement, coupled with the growing consumer need for disposable gloves in medical operations, is anticipated to complement the market growth. Distributors play a vital role in the market as the product manufacturers are dependent on the distributors to get their products to consumers. Globalization and consolidation of gloves manufacturers are anticipated to have a significant impact on the distributors, which is projected to compel them to broaden their horizons and look beyond the traditional boundaries.

The pandemic has prompted market players to rethink their supply chains leading to increased instances of relocating or setting up additional manufacturing facilities in the country where the company is based in order to avoid future bottlenecks. For instance, companies such as Showa Group based in the U.S. are expected to triple their production of nitrile gloves by 2022.

Market Report Highlights

By material, the nitrile segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors

Based on product, powder-free gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021 on account of the rising preference for non-powdered gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing

The medical and healthcare end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants

The market in India is likely to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the growing healthcare industry owing to the rising expenditure by the public and private players and growing disposable incomes

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Disposable gloves Market-Market Dynamics

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Disposable gloves Market

Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves Market

Chapter 5. Disposable gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Disposable gloves Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Natural Rubber

5.3. Nitrile

5.4. Vinyl

5.5. Polypropylene

Chapter 6. Disposable gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Disposable gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Powdered

6.3. Powder-free

Chapter 7. Disposable gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Disposable gloves Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Medical & Healthcare

7.3. Non-medical

Chapter 8. Disposable gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

8.2. Disposable gloves market: Regional movement analysis, 2021 & 2030

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Participant Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.5. List Of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

The Glove Company

Superior Gloves

Mapa Professional

Adenna LLC

Mcr Safety

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Cardinal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iza1wy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005784/en/