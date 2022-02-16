Nu Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU B3: NUBR33))), one of the world's largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). An earnings release with fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.
Earnings Release
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Time: After Market Close
Conference Call with Simultaneous Translation
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BRT
About Nu Holdings
Nu is one of the world's largest digital banking platforms, serving more than 48 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. As one of the leading technology companies in the world, Nubank leverages proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nubank is fostering the access to financial services across Latin America, connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. For more information, please visit www.nubank.com.br
