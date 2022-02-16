Nucleus Research Announces the 2022 Technology ROI Awards

Nucleus Research has opened submissions for the 2022 Technology ROI Awards.

The Technology ROI Awards recognize end-user organizations whose deployments of specific business technologies and IT solutions have delivered exceptional financial and business results. For each submission, Nucleus analysts perform an independent ROI assessment to calculate the actual business benefits. Ten winners are chosen based strictly on the ROI achieved. 2021 Technology ROI Awards winners include the American Red Cross for its implementation of John Galt Solutions Atlas Planning Platform and Rain for Rent for its implementation of Zoho, among others.

"At Nucleus we are constantly looking at return-on-investment and the effects that has on the end-user experience; we recognize the value there and want to provide business leaders with those insights," said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. "This year's Technology ROI Award winners will again be chosen by our unique team of analysts, and at Nucleus we believe the numbers always tell the story as opposed to speculation or opinions. This is extremely important now more than ever in these volatile times - business leaders and IT decision makers need to know what is working to optimize their companies, and the 2022 Technology Award winners will demonstrate best practices for doing exactly that."

Organizations must nominate their qualified projects before April 1, 2022. There is no fee to submit. Projects must have been installed and in operation for at least six months from the date of submission. The top ten IT implementations, showing the greatest ROI, will be announced in June 2022.

The nomination form and additional information can be found at www.ROIAwards.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005758/en/