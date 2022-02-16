Grovara Opens Mexico Headquarters For Expanding Team As Global Wholesale Platform Accelerates Growth Across LATAM

Grovara, the easy global wholesale experience, is expanding its footprint in Mexico with a new office and new hires to meet growing demand from retailers there and across LATAM on its online marketplace for American better-for-you products.

Grovara increased sales on its online global wholesale marketplace by 75% in 2021, with Mexico and LATAM driving 40% of that growth. Grovara has opened up markets like Chile, Colombia, Panama, and Peru for American brands like True Citrus and Pnuff.

"The growth in demand for natural and organic products in Mexico has created a flurry of interest from leading retailers on our platform that stretches across LATAM," says Grovara's Eugenia Schlitter, who was elevated to Sales Director after building momentum as Director of the Latin American market for the last year. "We've been able to deliver the best products as well as the best margins to retailers in a single solution that saves them time and headaches."

Schlitter has grown the LATAM market with strong distribution partnerships with major retailers and identifying products and categories that are most in-demand in a region with rapidly shifting consumer habits. Grovara's international sales and support teams in the region work directly with retailers to introduce brands, negotiate pricing, and ensure logistics and fulfillment.

"Working with Grovara's team in Mexico has saved us time and money when discovering new brands and better products to build out our growing natural and organic aisles," says Arturo Lemus, Buyer for Grupo La Comer. "Grovara makes it easy to deliver healthy, competitively priced, and great-tasting products to our consumers."

The five new hires in LATAM included sales and logistics roles, enabling Grovara to ramp up customer acquisition through rapid retailer expansion across key countries in the region. The company will accelerate digital transformation for retailers with tech- and data-driven brand discovery and purchasing.

Also in Q1, Grovara plans on hiring additional Sales Managers and Account Managers in UAE and Hong Kong to continue expanding Grovara's business in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, respectively.

About Grovara

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only online marketplace supporting hundreds of American better-for-you brands and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global exporting and importing with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005068/en/