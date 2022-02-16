SimpleHealth Acquires Emme, Accelerating Its Digital Technology Innovation in Reproductive Healthcare

The acquisition expands SimpleHealth's leadership in telehealth as the only company to offer a fully integrated solution for birth control pill management
SimpleHealth, one of the nation's fastest-growing reproductive healthcare companies, today announced the acquisition of Emme, a healthcare technology company focused on women's health. The acquisition expands SimpleHealth's birth control prescription delivery and telehealth services while addressing unmet needs in reproductive healthcare through a patient-centered approach.
SimpleHealth provides convenient affordable access to birth control, and, with the addition of Emme's proprietary, technology-driven system, expects to improve medication adherence for its patients. The Emme Smart Birth Control System is an integrated solution designed to lower the national 9% failure rate of birth control pills to reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies.
"As SimpleHealth expands its focus to reach patients throughout the full reproductive life cycle, we are thrilled to join forces with Emme and offer their innovative technology solutions," said Carrie SiuButt, Chief Executive Officer, SimpleHealth. "Both Emme and SimpleHealth are pioneers in contraceptive care, and we are excited to bring in a company that has a strong position in healthcare technology. This acquisition will further solidify SimpleHealth's position as a vital platform for connected, personalized reproductive care."
The transaction will accelerate SimpleHealth's digital offerings, supporting rapid technology innovation expansion into key reproductive care categories to gain market share in a highly scalable way. Emme's connected Smart Birth Control System streamlines a patient's ability to receive, track, and manage birth control pills, safeguarding the process. The acquisition will empower SimpleHealth patients to control their health through access to a fully integrated and connected care experience that utilizes personalized data to improve outcomes and satisfaction.
"We created the Emme Smart Birth Control System to provide a digital support system for patients and help reduce the rate of missed pills, which historically accounts for nearly one million unplanned pregnancies in the United States annually," said Amanda French, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emme. "SimpleHealth stands out unequivocally as the best company to partner with as we scale our offering thanks to their unparalleled commitment to healthcare accessibility, innovation, and our shared dedication to improving the standard of care in reproductive health."
French will join the SimpleHealth executive team as Chief Innovation Officer, leading the acceleration of SimpleHealth's product offerings to patients. With this fusion of two women-led companies, SimpleHealth will deliver a new standard in connected care, leveraging its existing strength in reproductive and behavioral health to expand into fertility preparedness, perimenopause and other transitional life phases.
Kluk Farber Law served as legal counsel to SimpleHealth, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Emme.
About SimpleHealth
SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth and wellness provider offering convenient, simple and affordable access to birth control in the US. With a mission to break down the accessibility barriers in reproductive care, SimpleHealth offers fully integrated guidance through a network of medical experts and technology. From click to consult, SimpleHealth empowers everyone to control their healthcare experience at all stages of their life. For more information, please visit www.simplehealth.com.
About Emme
Emme is the first company to offer a fully integrated birth control system for pill management. The Emme Smart Case and app is an integrated technology-enabled solution designed to safeguard the birth control experience and help reduce the rate of missed pills. The Emme Smart Case uses patented, multi-sensor technology to track when pills are taken, syncing with the app to send customized reminders and contraceptive information. Emme was founded at the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign and named to 2021 lists for Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and TIME's Best Inventions. For more information, visit www.emme.com.
