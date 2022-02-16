Wrike Sets A New Standard For Secure Hybrid Workspaces

The Most Powerful Work Management Solution Announces New Security Features and Certifications That Exceed Enterprise-Grade Security Standards

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, now part of Citrix, announces unique security enhancements and certifications aimed at giving more control to the right people while protecting an organization's confidential data. With new capabilities, such as Space Level Delegation, the industry-first Locked Spaces, and Customizable User Types, user accounts and team workspaces are easier to manage and control at scale while safeguarding sensitive information.

"Enterprise-grade security and manageability have always played a central role in how we innovate and advance the Wrike platform," says Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix, Andrew Filev. "Overall increase in security risks, in addition to remote and hybrid work environments, has made data privacy a top priority for organizations. We want to ensure customers have a feeling of total security when they use Wrike, no matter where they sit in an organization. That's why we continue to make Wrike Spaces, which are hubs for teams to house information and focus on purposeful work, robust, yet still user-friendly. Our commitment to doing both of these things is where we are unrivaled."

Space Level Delegation

Space Level Delegation enables teams to better democratize and organize their work by putting full rights into the hands of admins at the Space level. Now, Space admins can quickly and easily provide the right control to the right people on a task, project, or Space. This new capability not only lets teams accelerate work by building out their own workspace based on their needs and timeline, but it also lets Space admins take full ownership by choosing who has access to what, such as reports, dashboards, or calendars, in real time. They are also able to access and manage Custom Fields, define member lists and permissions, and create and manage Space-level Request Forms.

Locked Spaces

Another security enhancement to Spaces comes in the form of the new Locked Spaces type, which enables users to take extra precautions to protect their business and eliminate risks. Wrike is the only collaborative work management platform to offer the capability of Locked Spaces, which are restricted, secure Spaces used to collaborate on isolated work and get things done with complete data privacy and control.

Unlike Public, Private, and Personal Spaces, only members of a Locked Space will be able to locate or access Space-level items or tools in Wrike and interact with other members in that Space. Whether your executive leadership team is collaborating on a sensitive project or you're an agency working with a client, Locked Spaces ensures only approved stakeholders have access to the work items and information isn't leaked accidentally.

Customizable User Types

With Customizable User Types, actions like disabling status changes from collaborators or allowing external users to share tasks and folders are as simple as one click. Customizable User Types extends current Access Roles and Controlled Admin Permissions security settings and builds on Wrike's robust user and admin controls with a new way of managing granular permissions. It provides Account owners and admins with the correct permission to set up what users are able to do in Wrike based on their license and role type.

Certifications

Wrike has also successfully passed another cycle of Security and Privacy audits and recertifications, including five international security standards with the British Standards Institution and the extension of its SOC2 compliance and SOC3 reports following an audit by Schellman & Company.

Wrike has confirmed compliance with the following standards:

New SOC2 Type II and SOC3 reports for the latest annual cycle

Ensures internal control policies and practices are rigorously evaluated for a minimum of six months

New certificates covering Wrike's Prague office for:

ISO/IEC 27001 - Information Security Management

Helps organizations manage and protect their information assets

ISO/IEC 27017 - Code of practice for information security controls

Provides enhanced controls for cloud service providers and cloud service customers

ISO/IEC 27018 - Code of practice for protection of personally identifiable information (PII)

Provides protection guidance for personally identifiable information in the public cloud

ISO/IEC 27701 - Privacy Information Management System

Gives guidance on the protection of privacy, including how organizations should manage personal information, and assists in demonstrating compliance with global privacy regulations

Extension of CSA STAR Level 2 certificate to include Wrike's Prague office

Provides reassurance that the organization addresses critical cloud security issues

"Over the past few years, concerns around data security and confidentiality have grown exponentially as companies look for new ways to allow employees to work flexibly and collaboratively without compromising information integrity," Filev continues. "We quell those fears with a work management platform that is not only the most powerful but the most secure, as well. With this latest round of security enhancements, we give teams and organizations the peace of mind they're looking for."

Space Level Delegation is available now to Business, Enterprise, and Pinnacle customers.

Locked Spaces is available now and unique to Pinnacle customers.

User Types is available now to Enterprise and Pinnacle customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

