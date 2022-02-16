Metronet Powers Up Customers in Iowa City with Start of Installations

Metronet is well on its way to bringing its 100 percent fiber optic network to Iowa City with installations to homes and businesses beginning this month. As Metronet progresses through its construction plan, customers in the initial construction areas may now sign up for Metronet installation. Those interested in Metronet services may visit www.MetronetInc.com/signup to receive construction updates, access presale information and check their address for installation.

"As one of Metronet's first customers in Iowa City, I have been able to experience the impact that 100 percent fiber optic internet can have by making every aspect of being online easier and faster than before," said Melissa Blum. "Metronet's network has impressive upload and download speeds with no buffering and I'm excited for my neighbors to experience it for themselves."

"As our construction in Iowa City continues, and now into the start of installations, we are thrilled to integrate into the community to provide future-proof internet to residents and businesses," stated John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. "We look forward to serving more of Iowa City and seeing the growth and continued economic development that our network will support."

Metronet brings fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America with affordable, symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts. The company expects its network to be available to more than one million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing more service options to hundreds of communities.

As Metronet continues construction throughout Iowa City, residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet's construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed for your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 150 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, and New Mexico. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronetinc.com.

