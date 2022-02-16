Morse Micro Expands Presence in Asia for Growth in Wi-Fi HaLow

New Field-proven Sales Team to Fuel Expansion in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor company reinventing Wi-Fi® for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has expanded its presence in Asia and added three executive sales team members. Morse Micro Asia will support our local teams and customers across Asia's growing economies including Taiwan, greater China, Korea and Japan.

The new executive team will focus on growing the company's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow customer base in their respective markets, engaging and developing strategic Wi-Fi module and reference design partners, and expanding distribution channels, among other key activities.

"This is an important milestone in Morse Micro's international growth and reflects the rate at which customers across the Asia-Pacific region are adopting Wi-Fi HaLow for a host of low-power, long-reach IoT applications," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. "The collective breadth of experience of these new members to the Morse Micro team will help increase our customer base and market penetration in the strategic APAC region as we look to continue to grow our global presence as a market leader in innovative Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow solutions."

Key local team leaders:

Derek Park, Vice President of Business Development and Country Manager, Korea: Park has 25-years of experience in the semiconductor and telecommunications industries, and has served in product marketing and sales positions at NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom and InvenSense (TDK).

Eddie Chang, Country Manager, Taiwan and Greater China: Jui-Yang (Eddie) Chang has over 15 years of experience in Wi-Fi chip sales in Taiwan and greater China for Broadcom and later Cypress, and Infineon.

Kenji Tanaka, Country Manager, Japan: Tanaka has 25 years of experience in semiconductor sales in both Japan and the United States, most recently with Microchip Technology and Wolfspeed.

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6104 SoC supports 1, 2 and 4 MHz channel bandwidth. The higher performance MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and is capable of delivering tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. These Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

Using narrow frequency bands in the unlicensed sub-1 GHz spectrum outside the highly congested 2.4 GHz traditional Wi-Fi band, the IEEE 802.11ah based Wi-Fi HaLow signals penetrate obstacles more easily and can extend beyond 1 km, connecting far-flung IoT devices across residential, retail, office park, campus, warehouse and factory environments. Developed specifically for the IoT and supporting the latest enterprise grade WPA3 security, a single Wi-Fi HaLow access point (AP) can connect up to 8,191 devices, simplifying network deployment and reducing costs.

Morse Micro is sampling the smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs and modules for customer evaluation. Contact us today.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market that can reach 10x the range of conventional Wi-Fi technology and last many years on a single battery. The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventor Prof. Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China, India and the U.S., Morse Micro's strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com

