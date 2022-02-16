HQ Launches NY Business Travel Barometer Predicting a Steady Recovery for Corporate Travel From 24% of Pre-Pandemic Levels in January 2022 to 40% by April 2022

In January, only 18% of employees were at the office but Business Travel Barometer predicts reaching 35% of pre-pandemic levels by end of Q1 2022. Inflation impacted ride prices with a 15-28% ride price increase

HQ, the largest corporate mobility platform providing ground travel software and commuter solutions for leading Fortune 500 companies, today published their NY Business Travel Barometer. The barometer is based on HQ's ground travel data from over 50 clients and 70 car providers from the Tri-State Area (NY, NJ, CT) and provides insight into how business ground travel is recovering, whether employees are back at the office and what changes in ground travel policies companies have been implementing. HQ's NY Business Travel Barometer predicts business ground travel to reach 40% of pre-pandemic level by April 2022, Inflation is impacting ride prices with a 15-28% average ride price and employees are looking for a safe commute to the office with private cars usage increasing during the pandemic.

The report's findings include:

Omicron reversed a year of recovery in ground travel, but we predict ride volume levels to bounce back by April 2022

Tri-State area average ride price increased by 15-28%, due to driver shortages, rising fuel prices, insurance rates, and inflation

Employees are requesting rides outside of the traditional "late-night ride home" with morning rides rising significantly from 6% pre-pandemic to 20-40% since Q2 2020, with peaks in line with each subsequent spike in Covid cases

"As corporate travel returns, it's clear businesses will continue to make safety a top priority to help protect the health and safety of all employees." said Amiad Solomon, co-founder & CEO of HQ. "This is something that will remain long after the pandemic is behind us alongside the focus on sustainability, and reducing our carbon footprint."

For the full NY Business Travel Barometer findings, please visit here.

