YuJa, Inc. Marks Milestone as First Cloud-Based Video Platform to Achieve HIPAA Compliance

YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise video solutions, recently announced that the company has been certified as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant, becoming the first cloud-based Enterprise Video Platform to achieve the designation.

YuJa now offers HIPAA-compliant Video Platform instances, along with the ability to sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) for clients who rely on vendors and subcontractors to transmit protected health information (PHI). The BAA protects PHI in accordance with HIPAA guidelines.

"Colleges and universities, academic medical centers, and other HIPAA-regulated institutions can ensure their data is protected and compliant across the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "We're committed to helping keep sensitive data safe for our clients and their patients."

HIPAA is a federal law that protects sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without a patient's knowledge or consent. The regulation consists of security and privacy rules and defines a clear set of policies, procedures, and processes which must be in place for companies that store, process, or transmit electronic protected health information (ePHI). HIPAA rules generally require that covered entities and their business associates or vendors enter into contracts to ensure proper safeguarding of PHI.

Obtaining HIPAA compliance and the ability to sign a Business Associate Agreement are an extension of YuJa's commitment to data protection and privacy in its SaaS-based media solutions. YuJa was evaluated by an independent third party, Cyberguard Compliance.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit, and corporate, delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

