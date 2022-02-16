AuthenticID Announces Strategic Partnership with 1Kosmos

Partnership creates an end-to-end, worldwide identity proofing and authentication solution
AuthenticID announces it has established a cross-product strategic partnership with 1Kosmos to provide a world-leading, comprehensive suite of identity proofing and authentication solutions for governments, corporations, and individuals.
Together AuthenticID and 1Kosmos enable organizations to validate the authenticity of a user's identity for new account creation, accelerate customer onboarding, reduce costs associated with manual document reviews and deliver a quick and convenient customer experience for deploying passwordless access.
"This partnership provides customers with integrated end-to-end identity verification and proofing on a global basis," said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. "The 1Kosmos and AuthenticID standards-based solution has received every major market certification, including FIDO Alliance, NIST 800-63-3 IAL-2 / AAL-2, iBeta Biometric PAD-2 Liveness, GDPR and SOC-2 for interoperability, security and reliability."
"Our combined products now allow us to support every identity use case for the physical, digital, blockchain, and metaverse ‘Web3.0' economies, and become the first identity platform to achieve both highest level certifications in the areas of proofing, verification and authentication of Digital Identity. The combined platform leverages blockchain for credential verification keeping privacy by design principle at the core," said Jeff Jani, CEO of AuthenticID.
The companies will now provide collaborative products to service the workforce, end consumers and citizens with frictionless KYC onboarding and authentication. The combined strengths of AuthenticID's industry leading-identity proofing and 1Kosmos BlockID passwordless authentication technologies are also instrumental in expanding use case support, reducing operational costs and allowing quick and cost-effective scalability, while complying with global privacy regulations.
About AuthenticID
AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID's fully- automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market's most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID's patented platform is used by the world's leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information please visit www.authenticid.com.
About 1Kosmos
1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005085/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
