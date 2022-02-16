Encore Raises $9M in Seed Funding From Battery Ventures and Launches Live Performance App Allowing Artists to Create Mobile AR Shows and Get Paid Directly

Co-Founded by Kid Cudi, Encore is on a mission to create a middle class of music artists through micropayments and Live Augmented Reality Shows
Encore, the interactive live performance app co-founded by Kid Cudi, today announced the official launch of the Encore Studio App. The launch follows a $9M raise led by Battery Ventures, and other investments from 468 Capital, Parade Ventures, Nomad Ventures, Moving Capital, Kayak Ventures, and Gaingels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005469/en/
Encore Fan App Show - DC the Don (Graphic: Business Wire)
Encore gives music artists the tools and technology to tell their story, release new music, and host conversations and interactive experiences with their fans. Using Encore, artists create and perform live in custom Augmented Reality environments from their mobile device. Fans participate via gamified microtransactions in the form of a ten-cent clap, which can be used to watch live shows, chat with an artist, and interact.
"My number one priority has always been inspiring others and providing them the space to tell their own stories in an authentic and meaningful way. We created Encore as a space for artists to share their art, build community, while also being able to pay their rent," said Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi.
While in private beta, hundreds of artists including SSGKobe, The Cool Kids, Too $hort, and DC the Don have created and performed Encore shows to tens of thousands of fans, who have collectively clapped almost a million times.
"My fans mean everything to me. Getting the chance to connect with them directly and seeing their response to my new music on Encore has been incredible," said artist DC the Don, who has performed multiple times on Encore's beta platform. "Encore has been an amazing new platform for me to drop singles and help roll out my album, talk directly with my fans, and make some extra money."
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Encore is led by a team of artists, creatives and technology entrepreneurs, all on a mission to democratize the music industry. Encore is co-founded by Award-Winning Artist Kid Cudi (Chief Creative Officer), Hollywood Producer, Screenwriter and Director Ian Edelman (President), and Technology Entrepreneur Jonathan Gray (CEO).
"Music artists are the original creators and they have been forgotten by the creator economy and overrun by memes and algorithms on social media," said Jonathan Gray, CEO of Encore. "Our live AR technology empowers any artist to create personalized content and host experiences for their fans without a production budget or crew and make real cash with 100's of engaged fans."
To use the Encore Studio App and perform live in AR, visit the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and download Encore Studio: Live Music AR.
To watch live AR performances, visit the App Store or Play Store and download Encore: Interactive Live Music.
About Encore
Encore is a music-first creator platform built to connect artists directly with fans through mobile, interactive, live AR experiences. Based in Los Angeles, Encore was co-founded in 2020 by Artist Kid Cudi, alongside CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman (HBO's How To Make It In America). To learn more, visit www.clapforencore.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005469/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.