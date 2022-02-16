Argyle Welcomes Andrew Djalali as Senior Vice President of Revenue as Company Enters High-growth Phase

Hailing from Sales Leadership at Box, New Appointment Brings Wealth of Revenue and Sales Growth Experience
Argyle, the leading employment data platform that provides companies access to user-permissioned employment records in real time, today announced the appointment of Andrew Djalali as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Djalali brings over 11 years of enterprise SaaS revenue and sales leadership experience to Argyle. Most recently at Box, Djalali has a track record of leveraging data to create innovative solutions that address complex business and customer issues and working with highly regulated industries. With Argyle accelerating into its next level of rapid growth, Djalali will play a key role in advancing the company's mission to open the door to more financial opportunities for consumers while increasing the addressable market for banks, insurance companies, housing providers, and other businesses where accurate, real-time employment and income data holds the key to reducing risk to providing vital services to more people.
"We've hit a series of significant milestones recently at Argyle, and bringing Andrew on board is a testament to our company's positive growth trajectory," said Shmulik Fishman, CEO and founder of Argyle. "Andrew brings valuable experience that will help drive customer adoption, go-to-market strategy, and industry leadership forward as we continue to transform the financial services industry for the benefit of both workers and businesses."
Prior to his role at Argyle, Djalali served as Global Director of Commercial Sales at Box, where he led large teams in the U.S. and EMEA divisions of the company to impressive year-over-year sales growth. During his tenure at NextRoll, Djalali was a significant contributor to the company's sales, achieving one of the top sales records in the company. In addition, Djalali worked at Snapchat, cultivating pivotal agency and brand relationships for the company.
"The market opportunity for Argyle is huge. Giving consumers transparency and control with regard to how their income and employment data is leveraged while making it possible for businesses to serve more individuals fairly is no small feat," said Djalali. "I'm thrilled to join Argyle's mission-driven team that is using modern technology to build a real-time, user-permissioned data bridge between today's evolving workforce and providers of financial, insurance, housing, and other important services."
About Argyle
Argyle is building the leading user-consent-based platform for employment data, helping people avoid situations where their personal information is sold or used without their consent or knowledge. With Argyle, any business can process income and work verifications, gain real-time transparency into earnings, as well as view and update worker profile details. By removing the barriers between a worker, the companies they make money from, and the business they buy services and products from, Argyle has reimagined how employment data can be leveraged to benefit both institutions and individuals.
