Churchill Mortgage selects Candor Technology's Loan Engineering System to Bolster Automation Capabilities

Leading Lender Will Deploy Machine Underwriting Solution to Automate the Expert Scrutiny Required to Conduct Credit & Information Risk Analysis

Enables a 1 underwriter touch loan

The only solution that automates the costliest portion of origination: the credit & information risk assessment conducted by underwriters

Yields a consistently high-quality, high-profit loan in significantly less time

All decisions warranted

Candor Technology today announced it has signed its 60th client, Churchill Mortgage. Since its Loan Engineering System went into production in September 2020, Candor Technology has conducted more than 1.5M hands free underwrites for noteworthy banks, credit unions, and IMBs.

Candor's is the only solution that automates tasks, intelligence, and expert judgment to autonomously conduct the credit & information risk assessment just like a seasoned underwriter. In addition, The Loan Engineering System conducts detailed, nuanced crosschecks across a vast and complex set of dynamic data. The painstaking corroborations exceed guideline requirements and mirror those conducted by seasoned underwriters. Except, Candor's crosschecks are conducted in seconds, not weeks. The platform has conducted more than 1.5M autonomous underwrites with zero putbacks.

"With Candor as a core system we have an infrastructure with reliable cycle speed, loan quality, and manufacturing costs," said Grant McFarland, Churchill Mortgage SVP, Operations. "That control gives us the ability to innovate beyond workforce efficiency into areas that create a frictionless experience for the consumer."

"It's exciting to partner with a lender as innovative as Churchill Mortgage to help them bolster their automation capabilities," said Brian Gunn, Candor CRO. "Churchill's selection of Candor demonstrates their commitment to building an efficient, future-proof mortgage manufacturing operation to boost productivity, control costs, and best serve consumers."

ABOUT CANDOR TECHNOLOGY

Candor Technology's Loan Engineering System is in a category all its own: Mortgage Decision Sciences Technology. The first of its kind machine automates the costliest and most time consuming portion of origination: the credit & information risk assessment conducted by underwriters. With the power to automate the intellect and judgement required to make underwriting decisions, lenders can consistently originate high quality, high margin mortgage loans. With Candor Technology, lenders get the velocity to scale to meet any market cycle demand with no change in personnel. Calculate Candor ROI here.

ABOUT CHURCHILL MORTGAGE

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 48 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace", "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

