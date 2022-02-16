Crayon Debuts Competitive Advantage Academy

CI Courses Help Companies Level Up and Compete Like They Mean It

Today, Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone trusted by HubSpot, Dropbox, Gong, and Salesforce, announced the launch of its Competitive Advantage Academy. A first of its kind, the Competitive Advantage Academy is a free series of online courses designed to help companies build effective competitive intelligence (CI) programs within their organizations to help improve their go-to-market strategies.

"Competitive Intelligence is rapidly changing. More and more teams are leaning on software to automatically collect intelligence in real time, allowing them to shift their focus to activation," said Jonah Lopin, co-founder & CEO, Crayon. "As a result, the bar has been raised for today's CI practitioners. To be an outstanding CI practitioner in 2022, you need to be able to deliver value across your company on an ongoing basis—and that's exactly what these courses are going to teach you."

The Academy will launch a series of courses over the next several months. Each course consists of self-paced, easy-to-consume lessons and offers certifications upon completion. The first course, the Activator course, is currently available and provides an overview for B2B companies on how to gather competitive intel, activate intel, and measure success.

"This is super timely," said Matt Powell, Product Marketing Manager, Competitive & Market Intelligence at Later. "So many resources talk about what CI pros should be doing—but too few focus on how to do it. There's a big difference, especially in a developing niche that needs some level of activation expertise to uncover value. Crayon has done a good job with this."

Subsequent courses will follow over the next few months including the Architect course: a step-by-step guide to building a formal, centralized CI function.

The announcement comes shortly after the company announced a series of accolades including being named a leader in G2's Competitive Intelligence software category for the seventh straight quarter.

For more information on Competitive Advantage Academy visit: www.crayon.co/academy

About Crayon

Crayon is the competitive intelligence backbone that enables mid-market and enterprise businesses to see and seize opportunities and create sustainable advantages in their markets. Hundreds of organizations use Crayon to capture sharp insights that can be easily accessed and acted on to drive broad, measurable and meaningful impact.

