Crayon Debuts Competitive Advantage Academy

CI Courses Help Companies Level Up and Compete Like They Mean It
Today, Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone trusted by HubSpot, Dropbox, Gong, and Salesforce, announced the launch of its Competitive Advantage Academy. A first of its kind, the Competitive Advantage Academy is a free series of online courses designed to help companies build effective competitive intelligence (CI) programs within their organizations to help improve their go-to-market strategies.
"Competitive Intelligence is rapidly changing. More and more teams are leaning on software to automatically collect intelligence in real time, allowing them to shift their focus to activation," said Jonah Lopin, co-founder & CEO, Crayon. "As a result, the bar has been raised for today's CI practitioners. To be an outstanding CI practitioner in 2022, you need to be able to deliver value across your company on an ongoing basis—and that's exactly what these courses are going to teach you."
The Academy will launch a series of courses over the next several months. Each course consists of self-paced, easy-to-consume lessons and offers certifications upon completion. The first course, the Activator course, is currently available and provides an overview for B2B companies on how to gather competitive intel, activate intel, and measure success.
"This is super timely," said Matt Powell, Product Marketing Manager, Competitive & Market Intelligence at Later. "So many resources talk about what CI pros should be doing—but too few focus on how to do it. There's a big difference, especially in a developing niche that needs some level of activation expertise to uncover value. Crayon has done a good job with this."
Subsequent courses will follow over the next few months including the Architect course: a step-by-step guide to building a formal, centralized CI function.
The announcement comes shortly after the company announced a series of accolades including being named a leader in G2's Competitive Intelligence software category for the seventh straight quarter.
For more information on Competitive Advantage Academy visit: www.crayon.co/academy
About Crayon
Crayon is the competitive intelligence backbone that enables mid-market and enterprise businesses to see and seize opportunities and create sustainable advantages in their markets. Hundreds of organizations use Crayon to capture sharp insights that can be easily accessed and acted on to drive broad, measurable and meaningful impact.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005338/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.