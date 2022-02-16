PFL Announces New Leadership Team to Drive Company Expansion and Market Adoption of Hybrid Experience Solutions

Company Appoints Dave Hawkins, Promotes Bridget Quinlan, Jason Hanson, and Casey Bartz to Accelerate Go-to-market Operations and Drive Continued Product and Technology Innovation

PFL, a leading hybrid experience company, today announced it has assembled a new leadership team to accelerate revenue growth and drive continued adoption of the company's hybrid experience solutions. Following the appointment of Nick Runyon as President in March 2021 and subsequent promotion to CEO in January 2022, PFL has achieved 34 percent year-over-year new logo ARR growth, along with a significant increase in current customer consumption revenue. As the company continues to advance its mission to orchestrate physical and digital marketing to create more authentic human experiences at scale, PFL has announced the appointment of Dave Hawkins as Chief Financial Officer, as well as the promotions of Bridget Quinlan to Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Hanson to Chief Product Officer, and Casey Bartz to Chief Technology Officer.

"In the past year, we've witnessed a huge surge in demand for our software product, as brands seek out ways to more effectively engage their core audiences," said Nick Runyon, CEO of PFL. "By automating the direct mail experience and using a customer's digital intent signals to trigger sending, we're empowering a new era of engagement that combines the impact and ROI of offline marketing with the measurement and predictability of digital. Our newly aligned leadership team will pave the way for new product innovation and go-to-market optimization that will enable us to lead the hybrid experience software category into the future. Dave, Bridget, Jason, and Casey are experts in their respective fields, and their experience will be critical to PFL's next stage of growth."

Dave Hawkins Appointed as Chief Financial Officer

In his new role as CFO of PFL, Dave Hawkins will oversee all finance, HR, legal, manufacturing, and fulfillment functions of the business. Hawkins brings a wide range of experience, having held senior executive positions with companies such as ImageSoft, WorkForce Software, and EJustice Solutions.

Hawkins has led multiple successful exits for private equity-backed technology firms, having advised and guided organizations through the process of raising capital, acquiring other companies, and securing nine-figure liquidity events. As an "operationally minded" CFO, Hawkins focuses on growing businesses and helping them achieve sustainable profitability.

"PFL quickly stood out to me because of its impressive roster of customers, proven track record, and massive potential for growth," said Hawkins. "PFL has assembled an expert team that is well-positioned to advance the company to its next stage. In the days ahead, I look forward to lending my financial and executive expertise to drive continued growth and operational excellence."

Bridget Quinlan Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

After joining PFL as Chief Marketing Officer in April 2021, Bridget Quinlan has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing all sales, go-to-market, and revenue functions of the business. In her new role, Quinlan will focus on creating go-to-market strategies designed to build PFL's brand recognition, accelerate revenue, drive market expansion, and fuel growth.

Bringing a broad perspective from product development expertise and deep knowledge of product marketing, Quinlan excels in aligning marketing and sales strategies to drive revenue-generating functions within the business. Her understanding of B2B marketing, along with her unique blend of creative and analytical talent, has enabled her to conceptualize innovative approaches to marketing and growth at a range of global enterprises, including Adobe, Grow.com, Protegrity, Rakuten, Upwell Health, and more.

"Customers today are demanding more human experiences from brands, which is forcing companies to find new ways to engage their audiences holistically," said Quinlan. "PFL is uniquely positioned to help brands build authentic relationships while fighting back against the fatigue caused by many of today's digital marketing strategies. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our talented team, valued customers, and trusted partners to help businesses drive more value with hybrid experiences."

Jason Hanson Promoted to Chief Product Officer

As Chief Product Officer at PFL, Jason Hanson is responsible for all initiatives related to PFL's software product including strategy, product roadmap, research and development, and user experience. Hanson is also responsible for the delivery of PFL's software product and services, helping customers to reduce program setup time and innovate faster. Prior to his role as Chief Product Officer, Hanson served as Vice President, Professional Services, at PFL since joining the company in 2018.

Previously, Hanson was responsible for building software and services teams at RightNow Technologies and Accenture. His experience includes working in and building teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific regions across industries such as communications, high tech, retail, public sector, and financial services.

"Product innovation is critical to the success of our business and to the success of our customers," said Hanson. "Today, PFL is trusted by more than 12,000 marketers across some of the most well-known brands in the world. In the months and years ahead, we will continue to double-down on our platform investments to help these customers drive even greater value from our solutions."

Casey Bartz Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

As the company's Chief Technology Officer, Casey Bartz will continue to enhance PFL's technology infrastructure and security to ensure the continued delivery of the highest level of service for enterprises. He will also oversee the development and delivery of a new product to the market that is extensible, easy to use, and will allow PFL to innovate faster for customers.

Bartz brings more than two decades of software engineering and technical-consulting expertise, having served in senior technology roles at PFL for more than seven years. Bartz began his career with RightNow Technologies, where he held various roles across the organization for more than 15 years before growing to over 1,000 employees, going public in 2004, and being acquired by Oracle.

"In the past seven years, I've seen PFL continually evolve to keep pace with the seismic technological shifts in the market," said Bartz. "We knew early on that automation and deep integrations with Customer Relationship Management Software and Marketing Automation Platforms would be key value drivers for our customers. I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve as Chief Technology Officer as we continue to invest in our core technology and drive innovation in the market."

About PFL

PFL, a leading hybrid experience company, orchestrates physical and digital engagement for brands with their key audiences, using data to automate direct mail and create more authentic human experiences at infinite scale. The key to successful marketing, customer experience, and employee engagement is attention, but it's hard to captivate people fatigued by digital engagement methods. PFL's industry-leading Hybrid Experience Platform combines the emotional power of offline marketing with the measurement and predictability of digital so that brands can deliver one-to-one personalization at scale. The platform offers deep integrations with leading CRMs and MAPs including Salesforce, Marketo, and Oracle Marketing Cloud, enabling businesses to seamlessly leverage digital signals and behavioral data to trigger physical touchpoints, with full transparency into order status and campaign performance. Leading organizations including Medtronic, Zoom, Proofpoint, and Paycor use PFL to deliver on-brand hybrid experiences that earn the attention of their core audiences, build brand affinity, and amplify business growth.

