Sportsman's Warehouse Chooses Kibo to Expand Omnichannel Personalization

With a goal of bringing its exceptional in-store experience to all digital properties, Sportsman's Warehouse sought out a partner to provide leading technology and support

Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that Sportsman's Warehouse selected Kibo Personalization, powered by Monetate and Certona, to support its testing and personalization efforts. Sportsman's Warehouse chose Kibo for the company's experienced leadership in the testing and personalization category, as well as demonstrated ability to help the Sportsman's Warehouse team scale digital transformation goals quickly and efficiently.

The mission of Sportsman's Warehouse is to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. With stores staffed by knowledgeable associates that don't rely on commissions or high-pressure sales tactics, Sportsman's Warehouse will now expand that hyper-personalized experience to its digital channels. Kibo Personalization enables Sportsman's Warehouse to deliver compelling and tailored experiences across touchpoints. Some of the other reasons why Sportsman's Warehouse selected Kibo include:

Kibo Personalization, along with a deeply experienced services team, enables Sportsman's to develop a Personalization Center of Excellence. Data Democratization: Kibo Personalization enables Sportsman's to ingest relevant customer data to test, target and personalize across digital channels more effectively.

Kibo Personalization enables Sportsman's to ingest relevant customer data to test, target and personalize across digital channels more effectively. Leading Recommendations: Kibo Personalization, powered by Monetate and Certona, uses powerful machine learning, while still providing merchandisers the control to easily launch, test and iterate new recommendations in minutes.

"At Sportsman's Warehouse, omnichannel growth is at the center of our key strategic focus," said Jared Tanner, VP Marketing & Ecommerce, Sportsman's Warehouse. "We are excited to partner with Kibo to help provide our customers with a more personalized e-commerce experience. We believe Kibo Personalization will bring the technology and experience needed to expand our testing, recommendations and personalization capabilities."

"We are excited to welcome Sportsman's Warehouse to the Kibo family," said Vinesh Vis, Chief Sales Officer, Kibo. "As the leading personalization vendor to the top 1000 retailers, Kibo Personalization helps enable our customers to deliver more compelling and personalized omnichannel experiences. We look forward to partnering with Sportman's to expand its omnichannel vision to deliver a more compelling digital experience."

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, headless eCommerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Reebok, Office Depot, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, to meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

