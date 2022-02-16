Regional Fiber Connect Workshops Announced to Prepare for Broadband Infrastructure Builds

Fiber Broadband Association is launching a series of Fiber Starter Kit Workshops to communities across North America

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced it is launching a series of Regional Fiber Connect Workshops beginning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 23, followed by Providence, Rhode Island, on April 19. In total, five Regional Fiber Connect Workshops are planned for 2022, including a pre-conference workshop on June 12 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Fiber Connect 2022—the world's largest fiber broadband event. Each workshop is designed to help prepare community leaders, broadband operators and public officials that are planning to deploy fiber or are already in the process of building fiber broadband infrastructure.

The Regional Fiber Connect event series will feature the industry's top broadband experts and keynotes from local broadband leaders. Content will provide the tools needed to fund, design, deploy and deliver fiber broadband services across North America, including the who, what, when and how of broadband assessment, funding, getting community support and political will, brand positioning, marketing strategies, along with lessons learned from current network operators that are delivering fiber broadband services across North America. Dates and cities are being finalized for the August and November Regional Fiber Connect Workshops, and the FBA expects another strong series of regional events in 2023 as communities across the nation continue fiber broadband deployments.

"Now is a pivotal time for the fiber broadband industry as it prepares for monumental investment from federal and state programs. We want to ensure that our members are equipped with the best tools and information so they can succeed in today's marketplace, and we can collectively close the digital equity gap once and for all," said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. "While our annual Fiber Connect conference has grown to be the industry's must-attend event, our members are hungry for more content, resources, education and training. The Regional Fiber Connect events will bring content, thought leaders and best practices closer to every community so that no member, service provider, technology vendor or fiber technician is left behind."

To register for the Baton Rouge Regional Fiber Connect event for March 23rd, visit the registration site here. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Lucy Green at lgreen@fiberbroadband.org.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in the Americas, LATAM, Europe, MENA, and APAC. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005674/en/