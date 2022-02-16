SentinelOne Launches DataSet, a Revolutionary Live Enterprise Data Platform

Company Leverages Cybersecurity Data Expertise to Help Enterprises Ingest, Store, and Understand Real Time Data at Scale – Beyond Cybersecurity Use Cases

SentinelOne S, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the launch of DataSet, SentinelOne's data analytics solution. Building upon the acquisition of Scalyr, DataSet expands beyond cybersecurity use cases delivering a limitless enterprise data platform for live data queries, analytics, insights, and retention.

SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform was purpose-built to autonomously defend against security threats by addressing cybersecurity as a data problem. Data sets power AI models which instantly determine if behaviors are benign or malicious. Individual data points, automatically linked, deliver machine-made contextualized storylines across the enterprise for visibility and response. EDR and XDR hunting queries provide curated data sets for threat hunters to outperform adversaries. Every aspect of SentinelOne's autonomous cybersecurity is underpinned in data expertise. Our journey in delivering market-leading autonomous cybersecurity spans processing petabytes of data, growing at an exponential scale and doing so in real time.

"For cybersecurity to be effective, it must make split-second autonomous decisions because every millisecond matters. The way SentinelOne solves cybersecurity with data inspired us to apply our expertise beyond cybersecurity to a wide range of enterprise use cases," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. "Our enterprise customers have the same data needs as SentinelOne - the ability to understand and action live data sets at speed. We're announcing DataSet because we believe every business benefits from the power of understanding and acting on its data. Instantaneous, easy to use, and efficient understanding of a data set is the key to making better business decisions."

DataSet is a cloud-native flexible enterprise data platform built for all types of data – live or historical, at petabyte scale. By eliminating data schema requirements from the ingestion process and index limitations from querying, DataSet can process massive amounts of live data in real time, delivering log management, data analytics, and alerting with unparalleled speed, performance, and efficiency - built on a security and privacy-first foundation.

Entering the Data-Defined Era

"Distributed cloud infrastructure and containerized applications contribute to a vast amount of fast-moving data. The amount of data created in the next three years will be more than the data created over the past 30 years," said Stephen Elliot, Group VP, Research IT, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. "The ability to cost-effectively analyze data at scale will become a necessity for every organization."

Asana ASAN, Copart CPRT, TomTom TOM, and DoorDash DASH selected DataSet to analyze all types of data from an unbounded time horizon – streaming and historical. CTOs, CIOs, engineering, and IT operations teams select DataSet, replacing Elastic and Splunk, to harness the power of their data. Legacy data solutions are expensive, slow, and unable to scale at the real-time pace business and technology demands. In the data-defined era, we believe enterprises who are able to leverage their data most effectively will win in their respective markets.

Market Adoption of DataSet

"With DataSet, our engineering, infrastructure and security teams have one single source of truth to make data-driven decisions. We no longer have to stitch context across teams and use cases," said Joshua Danielson, Chief Information Security Officer at Copart. "DataSet enables us to act based on data, reduce time to detect and resolve anomalies, and maintain security posture."

"Before DataSet, there was no central management of logs due to the diverse technologies at TomTom. Having to search multiple tools was holding us back, certainly during incidents," said Carl Meert, Product Manager SRE and Observability at TomTom. "DataSet unifies all of our data from all sources. We are now much faster at detecting and responding to incidents."

Experience DataSet

With the launch, SentinelOne has appointed Rahul Ravulur to lead DataSet. He brings more than 25 years of experience in building and operating enterprise products at scale, most recently leading product at Splunk. Ravulur will lead the DataSet business to accelerate market traction with leading data-driven enterprises.

"SentinelOne is taking a bold step to externalize its data expertise - to help all businesses unlock the power of their data," said Ravulur. "With the launch of DataSet, we help organizations overcome the slow, costly legacy platforms that can't handle the scalability requirements of tomorrow. DataSet is built for the future of data insights and action."

DataSet is generally available today, Wednesday, February 16. Visit www.dataset.com to learn more and start an evaluation.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

