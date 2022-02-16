Anchor Peabody Announces Record 2021 With $1B+ in Transaction Value

Anchor Peabody, an investment banking firm specializing in the building products and construction industry, today announced their transaction results for the 2021 calendar year, including more than $1 billion in transaction value in the lumber and building materials (LBM) sector.

"These results--the highest of any investment bank working in the LBM sector--speak for themselves. We are the go-to bank for LBM companies looking for merger and acquisition advisory services," said Anchor Peabody Managing Partner & Co-Founder Jason Fraler.

Anchor Peabody's $1 billion+ in LBM transaction value in 2021 is comprised of four sell-side deals, which are detailed below.

Phoenix, AZ-based Alliance Lumber to Builders FirstSource

Cape Cod, MA-based Mid-Cape Home Centers to US LBM

Traverse City, MI-based Northern Building Supply to US LBM

Raleigh, NC-based Professional Builders Supply to US LBM

Anchor Peabody was proud to represent Alliance Lumber and Professional Builders Supply, largely considered the preeminent LBM operations in their regions, in the two most significant transactions by strategic importance, size and valuation to happen in LBM during 2021. Alliance is the largest independently operated supplier of building materials in Arizona, recognized as one of the fastest growing housing markets in the United States. Professional Builders Supply is the largest independent LBM supplier in North and South Carolina, ranked 20th on 2020 ProSales 100 List of the largest U.S. construction supply dealers.

"Anchor Peabody's deep industry knowledge and relationships within the LBM space enabled us to achieve incredible outcomes for these companies in 2021," said Fraler. "We look forward to building on this success in 2022 as we continue to grow our business in the sector and across the rest of the building products industry."

In 2022, Anchor Peabody plans to capitalize on growth opportunities and expand its team of senior bankers and executives across the building products industry, including flooring, outdoor living and construction services.

About Anchor Peabody

Anchor Peabody is an investment banking firm comprised of former owners, operators and investors in the building products and construction industry. The firm combines over 100 years of capital and mergers & acquisition experience with a modern approach to banking to align with client objectives and eliminate banker burnout from the industry model. For more information visit anchorpeabody.com.

