Sitel Group® Recognized on the IAOP® Global Outsourcing 100 List for 16th Consecutive Year

The recognition demonstrates the commitment from Sitel Group to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry

Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been recognized on the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list produced by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, and published annually by FORTUNE® Custom Projects.

"Sitel Group prides itself on providing world-class customer experience solutions, and we are extremely honored to be named as a leader in global outsourcing for the sixteenth consecutive year," said Laurent Uberti, Founder, President and CEO of Sitel Group. "This continued recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on making meaningful connections and the ever-evolving innovation that sets us apart."

Sitel Group, which has over 160,000 global employees across 40 countries, brings people, data and technology together to create compelling experiences for customers across industries including healthcare, retail, finance, insurance, telecommunications, travel, hospitality and more. Companies rely on Sitel Group to provide personalized and forward-thinking solutions to stay ahead of customer expectations and drive loyalty, advocacy and confidence.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world."

