Outseer Winter '22 Release Introduces New User Interface and Usability Enhancements Across All Solutions

Latest quarterly product update reduces fraud investigation costs, total cost of ownership, and time to action from detection to shutdown
Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and monitoring solutions, today announced details for its Winter ‘22 Release, Outseer's quarterly product innovation update. Winter ‘22 is punctuated with enhanced user experience features across all Outseer fraud detection and prevention solutions, designed to reduce fraud investigation costs and total cost of ownership while providing a modern and intuitive user experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005358/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
"With the recent announcement of Outseer Emerging Payments™ and our continued focus to optimize our market-leading offerings, we are doubling down on the innovation theme for 2022," said Jim Ducharme, COO of Outseer. "Fighting fraud can feel like an endless and frustrating experience at times, and we want to make the experience as streamlined and efficient as possible for our customers. The latest updates shipped in Winter ‘22 do just that."
Outseer Winter ‘22 Release highlights include:
Outseer 3-D Secure™
- New Configuration Manager portal tool reduces the time to deploy changes to the UI in the challenge flow, decreasing costs for customers.
Outseer FraudAction™
- All intelligence feeds are now available in the dashboard and API, giving customers easy and fast access to feeds and decreasing the time from detection to action.
- New notification page displays customer specific alerts on mule accounts.
Outseer Fraud Manager™ on Premis
- New user interface enhancements to Case Management allow analysts to investigate fraud more efficiently.
- New user interface for the Access Management and Scheduler features streamline maintenance and ongoing user administration.
- Outseer Fraud Manager™ can now be deployed on AWS, adding additional flexibility to the available deployment options.
All Outseer Winter ‘22 Release updates are available now to Outseer customers.
Additional Resources:
- Read more about Outseer Winter ‘22 Release capabilities on Outseer Vision (customer login required)
- Learn more about Outseer products on Outseer.com
About Outseer
Outseer, an RSA company, empowers the digital economy to grow by authenticating billions of transactions annually. Our payment and account monitoring solutions increase revenue and reduce customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging 20 billion annual transactions from 6,000 global institutions contributing to the Outseer Data Network, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005358/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.