EPC Collaborates with MPS to Develop a 2 kW, 48 V/14 V, Regulated Output Voltage, DC-DC Reference Design Board with EPC latest GaN FETs for More Efficient, Smaller, Faster, Bidirectional Converters

The EPC9165 is a two-phase, regulated output voltage, 48 V – 14 V bidirectional converter that delivers 2 kW with 96.8% peak efficiency
EPC announces the availability of the EPC9165, a 2 kW, two-phase 48 V – 14 V bidirectional converter that operates with 97% peak efficiency in a small footprint. This solution is ideal for high-density and high-power 48 V battery packs such as those required for eMobility and light mobility.
The solution is scalable; two converters can be paralleled for 4 kW, three converters for 6 kW or only one phase can be used for 1 kW. In this application, the output voltage is 14 V; however, since the topology is a hard-switching buck converter, the output voltage can easily be adjusted for voltages between 12 V and 36 V.
The EPC9165 reference design features the EPC2302 GaN FET, which uses EPC's latest generation 100 V GaN technology. The EPC2302 delivers 101 A continuous current and 390 A pulsed current. The thermally enhanced QFN package with an exposed top improves the thermal dissipation to the heatsink. It delivers 0.2 degC/W thermal resistance to the heatsink, and wettable flanks simplify assembly inspection and improve robustness for thermal cycles. The EPC2302 GaN FET offers a super small typical RDS(on), of just 1.4 mOhm typical and 1.8 mOhm maximum, together with very small QG of 23 nC typical, QGD of 2.3 nC typical, QOSS of 85 nC typical, and zero QRR for low conduction and switching losses.
The EPC9165 reference design features the new MPS MPQ1918 100 V automotive half-bridge driver developed specifically for use with GaN FETs. The MPQ1918 is available in a small 3x3mm FCQFN package with wettable flanks to enable optical inspection. The device has a peak source current of 1.6A with a 0.2Ω / 1.2Ω pull-down/pull-up resistance to enable usage of high power FETs with faster switching edges to maximize efficiency and increase power density. Compared to other automotive half-bridge GaN drivers, this device provides higher efficiency, improves EMI, and is very cost effective.
"GaN FETs and ICs provide the fast switching, small size, and high efficiency needed to further reduce the size and weight of 48 V to 12 V/14 V converters," said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC. "By utilizing the MPS 100 V automotive gate driver and EPC's first packaged device, the EPC2302, the EPC9165 reference design showcases a solution that increases efficiency, increases power density, and simplifies design; in space and weight critical designs like eMobility."
"The new MPS MPQ1918 is designed to fully utilize the high performance of GaN FETs to maximize efficiency and power density for high power solutions. As EPC is one of the key players providing power eGaN FET's, we are glad to collaborate to bring this solution to market to improve efficiency and reduce solution size in bidirectional converters," said Maurice Sciammas, VP of Sales & Marketing at MPS.
Price and Availability
The EPC9165 demonstration board is priced at $498.00 /each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. GaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites
