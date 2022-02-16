Workato Announces First Annual Unstoppable Awards to Honor Extraordinary Enterprise Automation Achievements

Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, today announced the winners of its first annual Workato Unstoppable Awards. Established to recognize boundary-pushing automation efforts globally, the awards highlight business and IT teams that have achieved extraordinary outcomes with enterprise automation. Winners include: Kaiser Permanente, Belcorp, SAP, Pure Storage, TalentReef, Atlassian, Snyk, Rapid7, Adevinta, Pipefy, Collibra, and Ridgelinez.

"A heartfelt congratulations from Workato to every Unstoppable award winner. The awesome transformations they have led their companies through are inspiring to us and their peers," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "We continue to be amazed at how customers bring the Workato platform to life to achieve big outcomes."

"The fact that we've increased productivity by 4 to 5 times is telling. Teams and organizations are capable of great things when you put the right tools and technology into place," said Evert-Jan Tromp, Vice President Cloud and Innovation Sales Mid Market & Channels EMEA South at SAP. "Any company can benefit from the outcomes achievable with Enterprise Automation. Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2022 Unstoppable Awards!"

Workato recognizes the companies that have excelled in driving dramatic results in the following categories:

1. Kaiser Permanente - Employee Experience Automation: With over 12 million members, 39 operating hospitals and more than 700 medical offices housing 300,000 plus personnel, an automation project intended to alert project managers of overdue files for approval unearthed communication gaps that needed resolution. The end result was both faster time-to-approval and better record keeping, communication, and overall data cleanliness - resulting in dramatic improvements for the organization.

2. Belcorp - Time-to-value: Belcorp is a global leader in beauty and personal care, and markets its products through three commercial brands: L´Bel, Esika, and Cyzone. The organization directly employs over 7,500 people and has a network of more than 800,000 independent beauty consultants. In a matter of months, Belcorp replaced a 10 year old integration technology with Workato, and calls the project a success story because it allows "the different technology and business areas to build their own integration processes, which was previously centralized in a single area." In just six months, they have seen a 67% increase in productivity during the creation of 1000+ recipes.

3. SAP - Revops Automation: SAP is a multinational software vendor with revenue north of €27B, making it the largest non-American software vendor in the world. The company boasts over 100,000 employees and offers a range of products from ERP solutions to CRM tools. SAP made every application in their revenue stack work in harmony using Enterprise Automation, resulting in a 5x SDR productivity increase and a dramatic return on investment. They are now expanding into 4 regions globally and these automations will accelerate their expansion.

The Return on Automation Investment award had two winners:

4. Pure Storage - Return on Automation Investment: Pure Storage is a public, global provider of data solutions that empower organizations with a true storage as-a-service model for today's multi-cloud world. The company will automate over 5000 campaigns across marketing and sales in 2022, saving them at least 4000 hours per year and reducing execution and SLA times from 3-5 business days to seconds while establishing a global consistency across all regions and languages.

5. TalentReef - Return on Automation Investment: TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce with the only talent management platform purpose-built for location-based, high-volume hiring. TalentReef has seen an ROI north of 650% in their first year, reducing time for new integrations from 2-8 weeks down to a matter of hours. In addition to cost savings, the company has been able to directly tie new revenue growth to their automation initiatives. The company predicts 2-3x growth from their Workato investment in the next few years.

6. Atlassian - Wall-to-Wall Automation: Atlassian is a publicly traded Australian software vendor with revenues over $2B and over 7,000 employees with over 200,000 customers and 4M community members. Atlassian has embraced using automation across every function. The result is improved outcomes across FinTech, SalesTech, PeopleOps, Customer Support, and more, leading to dramatic efficiency gains, measurable employee satisfaction growth, and greater accuracy in financial processes.

7. Snyk - Workbot Automations: Snyk offers cybersecurity solutions for developers. The company has undergone rapid growth, with over 1,000 employees and offices in 12 countries. Snyk upgraded their communication with sales reps by implementing a bot for sending alerts to any sales users for key buying moments. Named Spark bot, the "SPARKS" notify the right people about demo requests, trial sign-ups, in-app purchases, and more to ensure rapid lead response and opportunity capture.

8. Rapid7 - Automation Beyond Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Rapid7 - a provider of cybersecurity data and analytics solutions, is a publicly traded company with over 2,200 employees and 10,000 customers. With an eye on improving their customer experience, Rapid7 built out automations to reduce their ticket resolution time while saving valuable engineer time. When traditional RPA solutions were too brittle, the team turned to Workato, ultimately saving 8,000 hours annually and improving customer satisfaction.

9. Adevinta - Finance Automation: Adevinta is a publicly traded Norwegian online marketplace provider with product offerings in over 15 countries and more than 3,000 employees. Adevinta is building processes across all of their key finance flows that keep the company running - and they are using Workato as the glue to do that. The company estimates their cost savings in the millions as they create powerful efficiencies that push the organization to the next level.

10. Pipefy - Embedded Workato Award: Pipefy, the low-code business process automation platform, is ranked among the fastest growing startups. A series C form with nearly 500 employees, Pipefy helps distributed workforces implement automated workflows. One year after embedding Workato into their platform, Pipefy automated processes in more than 200 organizations globally, including many major household brands. Throughout their partnership, Pipefy has deployed over a thousand implementations and processed more than 7.5 million tasks.

11. Collibra - Customer Experience: Collibra's end-to-end data intelligence offerings have received nearly $600M in venture funding to date, and is a 5 time Forbes Cloud 100 winner. Collibra enhanced their customer communication with prompt, automated emails that included a recording of the meeting. This saves time for their team while ensuring stakeholders have near-instant access to the information provided in each call, shrinking an important process for their company from days to minutes.

12. Ridgelinez - Automation Innovation: Ridgelinez Limited is a subsidiary of Fujitsu headquartered in Japan. Ridgelinez chose Workato because it empowers people throughout the company to innovate with automation. Their award-winning project is a great example: the solution reads the content of expense reports, automatically approves certain submissions, and escalates others for review. This automation led to dramatic time savings and significant return on investment for the organization.

Each of these companies are at the forefront of their industries in defining what is possible with Enterprise Automation.

"It is important to empower our teams with automation technology and low-code/no-code platforms, and platforms like Workato help drive scale," said Kieran Gilmurray, Director of Software Engineering at Rapid7. "With Enterprise Automation, companies can benefit from the outcomes achievable on the platform. Congratulations to winners of the 2022 Unstoppable Awards."

"The impact on our organization is undeniable. Our Workato program was already recognized internally with a ‘game changer' award, and we're thrilled to be recognized a second time in the 2022 Unstoppable Awards," said Joshua Chen, Global Campaign Operations Manager at Pure Storage. "Great platforms like Workato drive undeniable results, and we are excited to see what we can achieve next with enterprise automation."

