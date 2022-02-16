Kamik Appoints Industry Veteran, Gillian Meek, as New CEO

Innovative Leader Brings 20 Years of Experience to Canadian-Based Footwear Brand

Kamik announces a new member joining its extended family with the hiring of Gillian Meek as the new CEO. Family-owned and operated in Canada for over 120 years, the move marks an exciting new venture for the brand as it continues to grow its heritage into the future.

Meek brings over 20 years of experience as an innovative and strategic leader in the retail industry building and transforming a portfolio of renowned footwear brands. Through an artful blend of a consumer-first product approach with powerful storytelling, she guided her previous teams to build growth strategies across channels and regions. In her most recent role as President of Keds, she was an integral part of Wolverine Worldwide's Senior Leadership Team, where she led a global turnaround for the brand, restoring it to profitability and reaching record revenues.

In addition to Meek's retail expertise, she has made impressive strides across the footwear industry as a whole. She has championed several product-driven sustainability initiatives and is an active member of the Women in Footwear Industry (WIFI) allowing her to lead and mentor others as they grow in the space.

"I am thrilled to take my expertise in the space and apply it to a brand I have long admired," said Meek. "The footwear industry is always changing and innovating, and Kamik consistently rises to the top. Its storied heritage, focus on sustainability, and constant urge to innovate all create the perfect recipe for a promising and exciting future."

The Kamik brand was built in 1898 by the Cook family, who have since been dedicated to delivering the utmost comfort and quality to families; and they are always looking for new ways to improve. Meek will play an integral part of this journey as the brand builds upon its Canadian heritage and continues reducing its carbon footprint. Sustainability has long been a key component of Kamik's purpose, and Meek will support several new initiatives to enhance the company's sustainable manufacturing efforts.

"We have long prided ourselves on the heritage of our brand, but that is just the beginning," said Stephen Cook, President of Kamik. "Alongside our new partners at TorQuest, who joined us in 2021, we are thrilled to welcome Gillian into our family with her seasoned experience being an integral part of the next chapter of the Kamik story. New investment will allow us to continue to build a bigger and bolder organization – both through additions to the team as well as our organizational capabilities. We are incredibly excited about what is yet to come."

Kamik is a leading footwear and apparel eco-manufacturer offering versatile footwear and apparel to keep the whole family warm, dry, and comfortable year-round. True to its 120-year Canadian heritage, Kamik has a special connection with the outdoors with a belief that the best conditions to go outside are all conditions. With a deep commitment to sustainability, Kamik aims to deliver a range of products that deliver maximum performance with minimal impact on the environment. Kamik boasts a century-long history and about 400 employees in its plants across Québec, Ontario and New Hampshire. Kamik footwear is available in over 10,000 outlets in more than 40 countries. Learn more at http://www.kamik.com and follow Kamik on Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$3 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest Partners, please visit www.torquest.com. For TorQuest Partners media inquiries, please contact Sandy Blackwood at sblackwood@longviewcommons.ca / 416-649-8005.

