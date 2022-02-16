Zephyr AI Appoints David L. Morgan as Chief Executive Officer

Morgan Tapped to Lead Company's Mission to Disrupt Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

Zephyr AI, Inc. ("Zephyr AI"), a high-growth healthcare technology company, has appointed David L. Morgan Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Utilizing disparate data, Zephyr AI applies layered machine learning and transparent algorithms to generate actionable insights and inform multidimensional prediction models. The Company is making advances in precision medicine and drug discovery by revealing novel therapeutics, identifying new indications for existing therapeutics, matching biomarkers to treatments, repurposing orphan drugs, and uncovering synergistic therapeutic combinations. Mr. Morgan succeeds Zephyr AI's Co-founder, Dr. Yisroel Brumer, who assumes the role of Executive Vice Chairman.

"We live in a modern world, but very little about our current healthcare system is innovative," said Grant Verstandig, Executive Chairman of Zephyr AI's Board of Directors. "Zephyr AI believes that machine learning is a necessary component for the future, offering an ability to improve our struggling system in significant ways, by driving down the cost of important trials, easing burdens for doctors, and quickly bringing personalized healthcare information directly to the patient. This disruption will effectively lead to better outcomes for the patient, the provider and the community. David - with his years of invaluable experience – will help take us there."

Mr. Morgan has a 20-year track record of transformative leadership in healthcare, health technology, and biopharmaceutical companies. He has successfully led numerous mergers and acquisitions that resulted in rapid growth within the business sectors of oncology, transplantation, in vitro diagnostics, and clinical trials. Mr. Morgan previously served as the President of Eurofins Transplant Diagnostics US and Senior Vice President of Eurofins Scientific Group where he managed a portfolio of subsidiary companies.

"David is uniquely qualified to lead our company through the next phase of its evolution and growth," said Dr. Brumer. "He will scale the team, technology, and scientific infrastructure to support our rapidly growing research pipeline and ambitious company milestones."

"I have been in awe of Zephyr AI's breakthrough accomplishments over the past year, and am fortunate to work on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Mr. Morgan said. "I look forward to building commercial partnerships with industry leaders to help them solve some of health care's most pressing problems."

Mr. Morgan joins the company with an established board, including Dr. Sol J. Barer, Co-founder & former CEO, Celgene Corporation, Dr. Jack Rowe, former CEO, Aetna, Ken Samet, President and CEO, MedStar Health, and Mr. Verstandig, founder and Chairman of Red Cell Partners.

Mr. Morgan will also join Red Cell Partners, an investment and incubation firm that backs, builds, and scales early stage technology-led companies in the healthcare and national security sectors, as an Operating Partner in their healthcare practice. Zephyr AI was founded and incubated by Red Cell Partners and Red Cell Partners remains the majority investor in Zephyr AI.

Zephyr AI is a high-growth healthcare technology company committed to radically reshaping traditional approaches to drug discovery and precision medicine. Through partnerships and proprietary data, Zephyr AI is curating the world's most comprehensive healthcare dataset and marrying it with cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms to generate novel, translatable insights to build tools and products that support both patients and providers and fuel ongoing research. At Zephyr AI, our mission-focused team of world-class software engineers and biologists leverage big data and cutting-edge technology to derive transformational insights and build enduring partnerships that will revolutionize the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. Visit us at zephyrai.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

Red Cell Partners is an investment and incubation firm that backs, builds, and scales technology-led companies bringing revolutionary advancements to market in the healthcare and national security spaces. United by a shared sense of duty and deep belief in the power of innovation, Red Cell leverages big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and advance materials to develop powerful technologies to address the Nation's most pressing problems. Visit us at redcellpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

