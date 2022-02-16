Medallia Named 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year

Medallia today announced it has been recognized as 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year, one year after being named Adobe's ISV Partner of the Year. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success. The 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Technology Partner of the Year is given to the global partner who has exemplified what it means to champion transformational client experiences through innovative technology.

As a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, Medallia solutions securely integrate with Adobe Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Marketo Engage, as well as Adobe Experience Platform. Through an integration with Medallia Experience Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud customers benefit from a platform that combines customer feedback with user behavior insights to help organizations understand and optimize digital experiences. Medallia Experience Cloud provides a host of solutions and tools to collect these insights, including surveys, chatbots, session replay, heatmaps, experience scores, speech recognition, and more.

"We added digital experience analytics to Medallia Digital Suite last year and unlocked a new world of insights within the Adobe integration," said Farooq Javed, Vice President, Alliances at Medallia. "Medallia can measure direct feedback, behavioral data, and experience metrics in unified reports, data visualizations, and dashboards to deliver actionable insights. Enterprises can quickly identify and quantify experience issues at scale and respond to them in real time. We're thrilled to be recognized again by our great partners at Adobe and look forward to helping our joint customers harness feedback, improve their businesses, and deliver remarkable digital customer experiences."

"We're honored to recognize Medallia's dedication to helping their customers create exceptional experiences across digital channels that drive loyalty throughout the customer journey and are pleased to present this award," said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Technology Partners at Adobe.

Partners were recognized virtually as part of the Partner Experience at Adobe's internal sales kickoff event.

