OneStream Named Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

CPM software provider lands #27 on list for companies with 500-999 employees

OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, announced it has been recognized as one of the United States' 2022 Top Workplaces by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. OneStream was ranked among the Top 50 Workplaces for companies with 500-999 employees, landing at #27 on the list. This marks OneStream's first award recognition of 2022, following last year's receipt of multiple leading recognitions and accolades from industry analysts, media and customers.

"2021 was a milestone year for OneStream as we surpassed 1,000 employees, and we're now celebrating our tenth year in business in 2022," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "Our continued growth and success as a company centers on our culture and ensuring employees are supported in all areas in order to thrive. This recognition is a testament to each of our employees, the community we have built together and the efforts they have put in to making OneStream a great place to work."

"Our success is because of our employees. OneStream's culture is driven by connection and collaboration as our team continues to expand across geographies," said Martha Angle, VP, Global Culture, Diversity & People at OneStream. "The OneStream community drives our mission that every customer will be a reference, by focusing on one success at a time. Together, we work towards the same goal and purpose by supporting one another and celebrating each achievement. We look forward to continuing our mission for 2022 and improving upon the ways we can be even better as a company."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

This recognition follows OneStream's continued growth in 2021. The company recently announced achieving a $200 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) milestone, with over 900 customers globally and expansion in APAC with the opening of a new Singapore office.

