ZoneFlow Secures U.S. Patent for Hydrogen Bayonet Reactor

ZoneFlow Reactor Technologies, LLC (ZFRT) today announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent for its ZoneFlowTM Bayonet Reactor. The reactor's innovative design promises to drive down the cost of hydrogen production significantly, further strengthening the resource's viability as an alternative for fossil fuel use.
The ZoneFlowTM Bayonet Reactor addresses the challenges posed by traditional reactors containing single-pass tubes by using some of the excess heat in syngas (a mixture of heated hydrogen and other byproducts) in order to create more hydrogen. Recirculating syngas through the Bayonet Reactor transfers the heat in the syngas to the cooler reactant gases entering the reactor, contributing 15% - 20% of the heat required for hydrogen production. This results in a corresponding reduction in the demand on, and the expense of, the furnace and its fuel.
"Securing this U.S. patent is a milestone achievement as we work toward commercializing new technologies that make cleaner, more efficient hydrogen production a reality," said Bruce Boisture, President of ZoneFlow. "We are pleased about the Bayonet Reactor's potential to enable energy producers to increase hydrogen production with an unprecedented level of efficiency."
ZoneFlow expects to test the commercial version of the Bayonet Reactor in 2022 in connection with its recently announced joint development project with Honeywell UOP.
ZoneFlow Reactor Technologies, LLC (www.zoneflowtech.com), a privately held company, is a developer of innovative reactor and process technology for the steam methane reforming industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005191/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.