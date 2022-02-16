CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV, the holding company of Community Bank, today announced that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Ralph J. Sommers, Jr. Operations Center located at 600 EverGreene Dr. in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.
In light of the ongoing health concerns relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and to best protect the health and welfare of the Company's employees, stockholders and community, stockholders who plan to attend the annual meeting in person this year may be required to wear a face covering.
About CB Financial Services, Inc
CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary
For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.
