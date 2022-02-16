Dealpath CEO Mike Sroka Recognized as a Top Influencer in CRE Technology by GlobeSt.com

–Industry Leading Deal Management Platform CEO Recognized For Impact On CRE Tech Industry–

Dealpath—the leading cloud-based deal management software solution for real estate investment management firms—today announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Mike Sroka has been recognized by GlobeSt.com as one of Commercial Real Estate's (CRE) Influencer's In CRE Tech.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized by GlobeSt as a CRE Tech Influencer Of The Year," shared Sroka. "CRE tech has experienced a tremendous boom in recent years as COVID propelled long-anticipated industry innovation forward. Tech is now no longer a want to have but a need to have for owners to not only effectively execute on portfolio strategies but stay ahead of competition in uncertain market conditions. At Dealpath – we have seen our business double in size in the past 12 months. We are on-track to do so again by year's end."

At the helm of Dealpath, Sroka empowers hundreds of leading institutions including Blackstone, Nuveen, AEW, Oxford Properties, Principal Real Estate, and Bridge Investment Group to invest in the built world. From pipeline to portfolio management, Dealpath serves as your command center, the single source of truth that provides vetted, real-time deal information, together with associated files and tasks, fueling data-driven analysis and decisions to achieve optimal, risk-adjusted returns. To date it's supported +$10 trillion in transactions globally.

Safeguarded with institutional-level security, in compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, Dealpath enables investment managers to operate at scale with speed and precision through easy access to data and effective internal & external collaboration across teams, partners, and vendors. With off-the-shelf efficiency and ease-of-use that enables cross-functional teams to engage seamlessly with centralized data that updates in real-time from anywhere, Dealpath is flexible in its configurability to meet your workflows and the specific team preferences.

Designed from the ground-up as an open platform, Dealpath easily interacts and integrates with other digital tools and systems in the modern real estate tech stack. Dealpath is built by real estate experts, and backed by market leaders including Blackstone, JLL, Nasdaq, and 8VC. It's a mainstay within the PropTech ecosystem.

This marks the second consecutive year that Dealpath has received GlobeSt's notable CRE industry awards, including Best Bosses, Best Places To Work, & company recognition as an Influencer In CRE Tech last year.

