Leading Multinational Law Firm Harvey Law Group Opens First U.S. Office in Miami

Firm builds U.S. presence in response to strong, ongoing demand for services from those in the States looking to acquire residency and/or citizenship abroad

Team offers unparalleled expertise in providing Residency/Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) services and solutions, targeting dozens of key destinations around the world

Harvey Law Group (HLG), a leading multinational law firm with an extensive track record in providing professional and responsible advisory to high net worth (HNW) individuals on immigration law and business matters across Asia, North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, today announced the launch of its first U.S. office, in Miami, Florida.

"Miami has a vibrant culture and is one of the world's leading centers for innovation across finance, technology and other key industries. It is a natural home for our first U.S. office, particularly given the types of entrepreneurial individuals with whom we work on key immigration-related issues," said Jean-François Harvey, Worldwide Managing Partner and Founder of Harvey Law Group. "We have seen a massive spike in demand over the past three years from U.S.-based clients eager to explore their options for acquiring residency or citizenship abroad, and we are thrilled to now have a dedicated U.S. presence through which to connect them with our highly experienced global team."

HLG's Miami office is led by Lorenzo Lleras, Counsel and Managing Attorney. Mr. Lleras has spent his multi-decade career guiding companies and individuals through a variety of immigration processes. He will be supported by the global HLG team, including Steve Corbin, Attorney-at-Law, who has been part of the HLG team since 2013 and who relocated to Grenada in 2020 to help meet growing demand for the firm's services among clients in the Caribbean and broader Americas region.

The HLG team points to a number of factors and trends, including economic uncertainty, political upheaval and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that have spurred an increase in HNW individuals seeking to investigate their options for dual citizenship and other forms of global mobility, with several key markets from the Greater China and Southeast Asia region to Western Europe and the Americas that are seeing a dramatic rise in the number of people seeking to relocate.

In particular, among HNW clients and potential clients in the United States, several key motivators have emerged in recent years for pursuing residency and citizenship opportunities, including:

Concerns over the social climate in America, leading to a desire to secure a "Plan B" overseas;

Economic and tax uncertainty in their home country;

The strong purchasing power available to U.S. retirees in many overseas markets;

Strong pro-business, and particularly pro-cryptocurrency, approaches and policies being implemented by many overseas destinations; and

A desire for greater freedom of movement amidst continued COVID-19 driven lockdowns and the potential for more such border closures and travel restrictions in the future.

HLG is uniquely qualified among law firms specializing in Residency/Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) as the firm has consulted with numerous national governments as they were looking to establish their RCBI programs.

"Our close collaboration with governments leads to a thorough understanding of the design and spirit of exactly the types of programs so many of our clients are interested in pursuing," added Mr. Harvey. "It is the kind of approach that we have worked very hard to build over the last 30 years and something we are very excited to be bringing to our clients and future clients here in the U.S. who are interested in exploring the wealth of options now available to them around the globe."

About Harvey Law Group

Harvey Law Group (HLG) is a leading multinational law firm headquartered in Hong Kong with over 20 offices worldwide.

Founded in 1992 by Jean-François Harvey, HLG has an extensive track record and deep sector expertise in immigration law. The HLG team provides legal and advisory services to individuals and families on immigration, residency and citizenship, as well as a comprehensive range of business services for international corporations across multiple jurisdictions in Asia, North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

HLG is a recognized Foreign Law Firm by The Law Society of Hong Kong and is registered with Québec, Ontario and British Columbia Bars in Canada, the Florida Bar in the United States of America, England & Wales, France, Thailand, Vietnam and Grenada.

For more information, please visit https://harveylawcorporation.com/ or send us an email at contact@harveylawcorporation.com.

