Cindy Roark, DMD, Joins Harvard School of Dental Medicine Board of Fellows

Senior Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer of Sage Dental partners with the prestigious group to further the school's mission

Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, announced today that its senior vice president and chief clinical officer, Cindy Roark, DMD, has joined Harvard School of Dental Medicine's Board of Fellows. In this volunteer role, Dr. Roark will join a group of strategic advisors who serve to further the school's mission of developing and fostering a community of global leaders dedicated to improving human health by integrating dentistry and medicine at the forefront of education, research and patient care.

"We're delighted to add Dr. Roark to our Board of Fellows," said Dr. William V. Giannobile, Dean of Harvard School of Dental Medicine. "We are confident that her impeccable 20+ years of clinical and research experience, as well as her unrelenting focus on dental innovation, will be an excellent fit with our mission and strategic priorities."

Dr. Roark will continue to oversee overall clinical leadership and enterprise-wide clinical strategic planning at Sage Dental, with a heavy emphasis on research and development. She will also continue her outspoken leadership in the deployment of AI-driven solutions to improve the quality of care, accuracy of diagnosis, and overall patient experience.

"Harvard School of Dental Medicine is setting the bar for clinical excellence and innovation in dental technology," said Dr. Roark. "I am thrilled to be in a position to support its trailblazing mission and to encourage the future leaders of dentistry to explore beyond what is currently believed to be possible in dentistry today."

Learn more about Dr. Roark's innovative work with Sage Dental here: https://mysagedental.com/news/. More on the Harvard School of Dental medicine here: https://hsdm.harvard.edu/home.

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC, and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over 1 million patients through its broad practice network, which offers general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental also participates in most dental plans and offers payment options, including financing options.

To help patients stay healthy while continuing their dental care during the pandemic, SageSafe was implemented to enhance safety protocols in-office, including personal protective equipment, virtual check-in, virtual consultations, and enhanced air filtration.

Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides comprehensive non-clinical business and administrative support services to over 70 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

For a complete list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005455/en/