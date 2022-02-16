Greg Friedman Selected to Join the Real Estate Roundtable

Greg Friedman, Peachtree Hotel Group's managing principal, CEO and co-founder, was accepted into the Real Estate Roundtable, an invitation-only professional organization of commercial real estate leaders who share a commitment to shaping the industry's future.
As a member, Friedman joins industry-leading peers of the nation's top publicly held and privately owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of major national real estate trade associations to address critical national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.
"It is an honor to join the Real Estate Roundtable," Friedman said. "The opportunity to collaborate and provide a voice for the real estate community on national policy is invaluable as we emerge from the disruption from the pandemic."
About Peachtree Hotel Group
Peachtree is a real estate private equity investment firm investing primarily in hospitality. Since its founding in 2008, the company has completed hundreds of real estate investments valued at more than $6.0 billion in total market capitalization, and currently has $2.1 billion in equity under management. For more information, visit www.peachtreehotelgroup.com.
