Vaya Space Completes First Suborbital Test Flight

Successful Launch Demonstrates Safe and Eco-friendly Hybrid Rocket Technology

Vaya Space announced the successful launch of its hybrid rocket from Mojave, California on January 29th, 2022 operating under an existing FAA waiver. The suborbital flight demonstrated its hybrid rocket design using 3D printed fuel grains created from recycled thermoplastics. This launch paves the way for rapid acceleration of Vaya Space's go-to-market strategy as the Company scales for production, with its first commercial orbital launch planned for 2023.

"This is a huge milestone," stated Vaya Space CEO Grant Begley, "and demonstrates our ability with this technology to revolutionize space access. Vaya Space has become a viable force to be reckoned with."

The unique design of Vaya Space's STAR-3DTM Engine is highly stable, non-toxic, non-hazardous and non-explosive at ambient temperatures and pressures. It only becomes high energy fuel when combined with liquid oxidizer and ignited; which means it can be safely transported, stored and handled, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional rocket fuels.

Robert Fabian, Vaya Space President, said, "Creating new technology is not without its challenges. This achievement follows over 90 successful static hot fire tests and is a true testament of our innovative engineering and dedicated team."

In preparation for its first launch planned from Cape Canaveral, Vaya Space has signed a Space Act Umbrella agreement with NASA, and secured its first launch contract with several launch reservations placed for 2023 and 2024.

"Now that we've successfully flight tested our technology, Vaya Space is ready to disrupt the smallsat launch services market; providing unmatched safety, affordability and eco-friendly access to space," added Vaya Space Vice President Jack Blood.

About Vaya Space

Headquartered in Cocoa, Florida and operating from the Florida Space Coast, Rocket Crafters, Inc., d/b/a/ Vaya Space, is a hybrid rocket propulsion systems and small satellite launch services company leveraging advances in additive manufacturing to redefine the cost, performance, environmental impact and safety of space access. In 2022, Vaya Space was selected as one of the top Florida Companies to Watch for the 11th Annual GrowFL Award.

Rebranded as Vaya Space in early 2021 to signify the change in focus from R&D to commercial operations, the Company is intent on disrupting the satellite launch market with industry-low pricing and cutting-edge technology that is eco-friendly, safe and affordable. Vaya Space is now taking reservations for commercial orbital launches beginning in 2023. Positioned to serve the global market, Vaya Space recently established a subsidiary in Brazil to enable strategic expansion into Latin America. For more information, please visit www.vayaspace.com or follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

