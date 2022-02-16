France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market 2022: Market Set to Reach US$40.72 Billion by 2026, Growing at CAGR of 6.6% During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In France, digital payments are becoming mainstream, and consumers are taking advantage of convenient and seamless payment methods. The rising market attractiveness encourages fintech companies to enter the French market with innovative prepaid card solutions. Moreover, the French government is taking different initiatives to bring digital transit cards for passengers. These factors are set to act as tailwinds for the growth of the prepaid card market in France in the next four to six quarters. Partnerships are rising to develop digital instant prepaid gift card solution

The French e-commerce industry provided an impetus to the usage of gift cards among customers. Consequently, the payment service providers and digital gift card providers are collaborating to provide innovative product solutions to attract more customers. For instance,

In April 2021, payment services provider, Nets and gift card provider, Gifted, are collaborating to introduce a digital prepaid gift card solution in France.

With this new offering, consumers can instantly receive the single-use gift card in their wallet.

Moreover, the merchant customers can also integrate these cards into their regular payments system.

This new innovative solution is convenient for consumers, but the merchants can also quickly onboard these gift cards into their platform. Therefore, the partnership is expected to capture a more extensive customer base in the short to medium term.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in France increased at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6%, increasing from US$31.48 billion in 2022 to reach US$40.72 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in France. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in France.

Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

