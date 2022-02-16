Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to Host United States Football League's 2022 Semifinal Playoff and Championship Contests

Games to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Semifinals to be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, championship to be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022

Tickets will go on sale shortly and can be purchased directly through Ticketmaster or by going to HOFVillage.com or TheUSFL.com

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV HOFVW))), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, is proud to announce that it will host the semifinal contests and championship game for the United States Football League's ("USFL") 2022 season. All postseason matchups will be held at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, providing HOFV with additional brand exposure and the opportunity to showcase its destination assets to a new audience.

The USFL is a new professional football league that kicks off this April. The league consists of eight teams split into two divisions, each playing 10 regular season games. The top two teams in each division will meet in the semifinals the weekend of June 25th, with the championship game between division winners following on Sunday, July 3. Game times will be announced shortly, while tickets will be on sale soon and will be able to be purchased directly through Ticketmaster or by going to HOFVillage.com or TheUSFL.com.

"We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was selected as the destination for the USFL's 2022 postseason," said Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV. "Our facility and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the USFL's inaugural playoffs and championship, offering fans and guests visiting our destination multiple opportunities to be engaged at the birthplace of professional football. The games allow our Company to not only share a great event but to showcase the Village with attendees and participants who will also stay at our destination and enjoy our many other entertainment opportunities. We are excited to highlight all that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls has to offer to the USFL audience."

"We're excited to play our first playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium," said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. "It's a beautiful stadium with all the facilities necessary to host football at the highest level, and we look forward to crowning our first champion in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV HOFVW))) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company HOFV HOFVW))), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About the USFL

The United States Football League (USFL) is a new, independent football league directed by FOX Sports through USFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity, and it is not associated or affiliated with the USFL of the 1980s or its owners. As a spring football league, the USFL will launch April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division. Each team will play a 10-game regular-season, followed by semifinals between the top two teams in each division, and a championship game between division winners. All 40 regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, Ala. All three playoff games will be played in Canton, Ohio. The USFL will hold an inaugural Player Draft February 22-23, and training camps will open on March 21. The USFL will provide an opportunity to play professional football for more than 360 athletes, as each team will carry a 38-man active roster plus a seven-man practice squad. USFL players will receive base compensation in addition to being eligible for victory bonuses. NBC Sports and FOX Sports are the league's official media partners, committed to carrying all 43 regular- and postseason games on FOX, FS1, NBC, USA, or Peacock networks. Brian Woods, a USFL co-founder, serves as President of Football Operations, and former Dallas Cowboys standout and long-time NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston is Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and FOX Sports' NFL and college football rules analyst Mike Pereira is Head of Officiating, and FOX Sports' Edward Hartman, serves as Executive Vice President of Business Operations. For more information, visit http://theUSFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "opportunity," "future," "will," "goal," and "look forward" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company's liquidity, operations and personnel, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005490/en/