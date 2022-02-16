France Construction Industry Databook, 2022 - A EUR148 Billion Assessment with Insights on Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 40+ Segments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "France Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, the construction industry in France is expected to grow by 11.6% to reach EUR 148,681 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in France remains intact. The construction industry in France is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 191,845.6 million by 2026.

Government spending on infrastructure projects is expected to boost the long-term growth of the construction sector in France

Construction activities in France were primarily affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. However, in the last four quarters, the market recovered considerably due to factors such as vaccination, government support, and increased demand for infrastructure construction.

One of the key factors that are helping the construction sector to recover from the pandemic-led decline is the increased spending on upcoming summer Olympics games in Paris in 2024. Notably, the French Government is planning to spend EUR 6.8 billion for upgrading the infrastructure in the country by 2024.

Apart from the spending on Olympics games-related construction activities, growth in the sector will also be fueled by the increased government spending on transport infrastructure. Moreover, the French Government is planning to spend EUR 80 billion on the transport infrastructure by 2037. Construction activities on the EUR 31.7 billion Grand Paris Express Metro Rail project, one of the largest urban mobility projects currently undertaken in Europe, is expected to support the growth of the French construction industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

Innovative and more responsible construction activities to support market growth in France

The French Government introduced Climat et Resilience legislation that aims to achieve a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the country. Responding to this legislation, major retailers in the country are adopting innovative and responsible construction methods. For instance,

In December 2021, Lidl, one of the major supermarket chain stores in the country, announced that the construction activities on its new store had begun in partnership with CBI, the subsidiary of VINCI Corporation. Notably, the new store developed by Lidl will be entirely made of Wood. The 100% of the wood structure used in the store is in favor of the de-carbonization of the construction industry. Moreover, this is not the first time that Lidl has embarked on an eco-store project. In 2020, the supermarket provider opened a store that produces more energy than it consumes.

The publisher, therefore, expects Lidl to further innovate with its construction activities, which will subsequently boost the growth of the green construction industry in France from the short to medium-term perspective. Moreover, the publisher expects more businesses to respond to the French Government's initiative of the Climat et Resilience legislation, which will further provide support for the construction industry growth in the near term.

Housing demand driving residential construction growth in France

Currently, the housing demand is at its peak in the country. Over 1.13 million homes changed hands between May 2020 and May 2021 in France, according to a report from the national association Notaires de France. While the initial housing demand was because of the pent-up demand after the easing of the first COVID-19 lockdown in June. However, this factor alone cannot explain the consistent demand in the housing sector in France.

There is a growing appeal among people in France to buy houses on the outskirts of cities. People are swapping their cramped flats in city centers for houses in leafy suburbs after three lockdowns. Notably, this has supported the residential construction sector in the country over the last few quarters. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective. Consequently, projecting a robust growth in the French residential construction sector over the next four to eight quarters.

Report Coverage

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in France, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in France. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

France Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

France Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

France Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

France Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

France Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

France Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

France Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

France Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

France Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Reasons to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in France.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68iyre

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005757/en/