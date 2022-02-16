$1.07 Billion Worldwide Genomics Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global genomics market.
The global genomics market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2020 to $1.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- Qiagen NV
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Affymetrix
- Angle PLC
- Denovo Sciences Inc.
- Diagnologix LLC
- DNA Electronics Ltd
- Enumeral
- Epic Sciences
- Kellbenx Inc.
- Resolution Bio Science Inc.
- Wafergen Bio-systems Inc.
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- CellBio
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bio-Rad
- Carl Zeiss Microscopy
- Cell Microsystems
- Cellsee Diagnostics
- CellSorter
- Cytena
- CytoTrack
- Dolomite Bio
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Fluxion Biosciences
Reasons to Purchase
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.
- Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
- Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
- Benchmark performance against key competitors.
- Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.
The genomics market covered in this report is segmented by product type into instrument (including systems, service contract and software), reagents (including reagents and consumables). It is also segmented by process into cell isolation, sample preparation, genomic analysis and by end user into academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research institutes.
The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The technology limitation in single-cell genomics hinders the growth of the single-cell genomics market. Due to cost and technical constraints, the use of genetic sequencing to better target and treat rare and chronic diseases was largely out of reach for most health care organizations. Therefore limiting the market growth.
Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions.
Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tvcnl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005754/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.