$1.07 Billion Worldwide Genomics Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global genomics market.

The global genomics market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2020 to $1.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

Companies Mentioned

10X Genomics

Qiagen NV

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Affymetrix

Angle PLC

Denovo Sciences Inc.

Diagnologix LLC

DNA Electronics Ltd

Enumeral

Epic Sciences

Kellbenx Inc.

Resolution Bio Science Inc.

Wafergen Bio-systems Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CellBio

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

Carl Zeiss Microscopy

Cell Microsystems

Cellsee Diagnostics

CellSorter

Cytena

CytoTrack

Dolomite Bio

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences

The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.

The genomics market covered in this report is segmented by product type into instrument (including systems, service contract and software), reagents (including reagents and consumables). It is also segmented by process into cell isolation, sample preparation, genomic analysis and by end user into academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research institutes.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The technology limitation in single-cell genomics hinders the growth of the single-cell genomics market. Due to cost and technical constraints, the use of genetic sequencing to better target and treat rare and chronic diseases was largely out of reach for most health care organizations. Therefore limiting the market growth.

Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions.

Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

