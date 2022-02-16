Bone Grafts and Substitutes Industry Research Report 2021-2026 - Global Market Worth $11.5B by 2026; Synthetic Bone Substitutes & Natural Bone Grafts Markets Worth $5.3B & $6.2B, respectively - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for bone graft and substitutes should grow from $8 billion in 2021 to $11.5 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The synthetic bone substitutes market should grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $5.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The natural bone grafts market should grow from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $6.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report will provide details about bone grafts and substitutes used in the treatment of orthopedic disease, facial surgery, dental surgery, and other surgical processes.

The report will describe the market impact of COVID-19 and highlight the current and future potential for bone grafts and substitutes with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or orthopedic diseases, orthopedic surgeries and regulatory scenario assessment will be covered. The report offers a market projection for 2026.

The report segments the market for bone grafts and substitutes by product and geography. Product types are synthetic bone substitutes (composite bone substitutes, growth factor substitutes, bone substitutes with living cells) and natural bone grafts (xenograft, autograft, allograft, phytogenic materials).

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and African region. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa are offered. Data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.

Within each section are discussions of commercialization opportunities. New or emerging devices, techniques and pharmaceuticals are highlighted.

Profiles of leading companies involved with bone grafts and substitutes, tissue transplantation and alternative technologies are included. This report provides information on company placement within the market and strategic analyses of available and emerging products.

This report cites autologous products only in relation to impact on the market for allografts. It does not include blood products, except for peripheral and umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells.

The report includes:

23 data tables and 26 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for bone grafts and substitutes used in the treatment of orthopedic disease, facial surgery, dental surgery, and other surgical processes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall bone grafts and substitutes market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region

Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies

Highlights of the market potential for bone grafts and substitutes, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and rising incidence and prevalence of orthopedic diseases worldwide

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the progress of bone grafts and substitutes global market

Insight into the recent industry strategies, merger and acquisition deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in the global market

Profile descriptions of the leading medical device manufacturers and suppliers within the industry, including Johnson & Johnson, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Patterson Companies, Integra and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Bone Graft and Substitutes: Overview

Cost of Care

Solid Organ Preservation

Ideal Bone Grafting Material

Natural Bone Graft and Substitute Materials

Synthetic Bone Substitute Materials

Composite Bone Substitute Materials

Bone Substitutes with Infused Living Osteogenic Cells

Trends in Bone Graft and Substitutes Market

3D Tissue Assembly

Nanotechnology

Innovation from Small Firms

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Development, Dental Technology

Elder Population

Sport Injuries

Disposable Income

Market Restraints

Government Approval

Lower Outcomes

Market Opportunities

Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Cosmetic Dentistry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Product

Introduction

Orthopedic Alternatives

Global Market for Bone Graft and Substitutes

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Market Size and Forecast

Natural Bone Grafts

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Synthetic Bone Substitute

Composite Bone Substitutes

Market Size and Forecast

Growth Factor Substitutes

Market Size and Forecast

Bone Substitutes with Living Cells

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Natural Bone Graft

Xenografts

Market Size and Forecast

Autograft

Market Size and Forecast

Allograft

Classification of Bone Grafts Based on Material Groups:

Market Size and Forecast

Phytogenic Materials

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Region

Global Market for Bone Graft and Substitutes, by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Analysis

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin American Countries

Middle East and Africa

Market Analysis

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and African Countries

Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Minimizing Infection Risk in Recipients

Donor selection criteria

Future Perspectives

Chapter 10 Regulations & Reimbursement

Regulations in the U.S.

U.S. Federal Regulation of Human Tissue

History of Regulation in the U.S.

Regulations Outside the U.S.

Reimbursement in the U.S.

Organ Acquisition Costs

Reimbursement for Hospital Costs

Reimbursement for Physician Services

Reimbursement for Immunosuppressants in the U.S.

Reimbursement Outside the U.S.

Treatment in EU Countries

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Analysis of Companies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Launches, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Allosource Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Biohorizons IPH

Biotissue Technologies GmbH

Cook Medical Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Globus Medical Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Patterson Companies Inc.

Seaspine

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

